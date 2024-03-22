Florida Women’s Swim and Dive Team Looks to Capitalize in Day 3 of NCAAs

No. 2 Florida Gators swimming and diving team continues its quest in Day 3 of the NCAA Championships in Athens, Georgia on Friday.

Day 1 Success

Florida entered the meet Wednesday with 16 individual women and five relays ready to compete in the meet.

In Day 1, Florida earned top-three finishes in the 200-yard medley race and the 800-yard free style relay. Florida had its best finish in the first relay since 2014 led by Aris Runnels, Molly Mayne, Olivia Peoples and Micayla Cronk. In the second relay, Bella Sims, Isabel Ivey, Emma Weyant and Micayla Cronk set a program and pool record as Florida secured its first title in the 800 free style relay since 1989.

Day 2 Success

In the 500-yard free style, Sims and Weyant placed first and second, respectively, to claim Florida’s first national title in the event since 2008. Sims’ time of 4:32:47 broke a school record that she set in the SEC Championships in February. Weyant swam 4:33:70 for her third All-American honor.

Isabel Ivey set a personal best in the 200 IM with a 1:51:96 time to finish in second. Zoe Dixon finished eight with a time of 1:54:27.

In her first NCAA appearance, Camyla Monroy placed seventh in the springboard before Sims, Ivey, Peoples and Cronk closed out the night with a top-10 finish in the 200-yard free style relay.

Up Next

Florida comes in second with 163 points behind Virginia, which leads with 210.5. Preliminary rounds started at 10 a.m. and finals begin at 6 p.m for Day 3 of the meet.