The Florida Gators women's tennis team does a chant before the match against the San Diego Toreros at the Alfred A Ring Tennis Complex on Jan. 28, 2024. [Ashleigh Lucas/WRUF]

Gators Women’s Tennis Keeps Win Streak

The No. 13 Florida Gators women’s tennis team returned home from a 2-0 weekend against Vanderbilt and Kentucky.

Florida (14-7 overall) is on a nine-match win streak and holds a 10-2 SEC record.

At Vanderbilt

On Friday in Nashville, the Gators took Vanderbilt down 4-3.

Doubles

The first to finish was Florida’s Rachel Gailis-Bente Spee over Sonya Macavei-Amy Stevens, 6-1. To secure the doubles point for the Gators, Carly Briggs-Qavia Lopez defeated Valeria Ray-Holly Staff 6-2.

Singles

Singles didn’t go as smoothly for Florida.

Finishing first, Commodores Celia-Belle Mohr took down Rachel Gailis 6-4, 6-0. Florida’s Sara Dahlstrom beat Valeria Ray 6-3, 6-2 to regain the lead.

Carly Briggs put another point on the board for the Gators after taking down Anessa Lee 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. Florida’s Qavia Lopez defeated Amy Stevens 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3. On court six, Vanderbilt Sonya Macavei beat Malwina Rowinska 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 6-4. Finally, Holly Staff posted the final point for the Commodores after a win over Alicia Dudeney 7-6 (7-5), 0-6, 6-2.

At Kentucky

On Sunday, the Gators swept Kentucky 4-0 in Lexington.

Doubles

Florida took the doubles point after Rachel Gailis-Bente Spee took down Ellie Myers-Julia Zhu 6-0 and Carly Briggs-Qavia Lopez defeated Ellie Eades-Zoe Hammond 6-4.

Singles

First to secure a point was Briggs over Ellie Eades, 6-2, 6-0. Lopez took down Ellie Myers 6-3, 6-0 next. For the game-winning point, Alicia Dudeney defeated Julia Zhu 6-4, 6-0.

Up Next

The Gators play their final regular-season match on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. Florida is hosting the No. 18 South Carolina Gamecocks for Orange and Blue Weekend.

