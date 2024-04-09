Gators Women’s Tennis Keeps Win Streak

The No. 13 Florida Gators women’s tennis team returned home from a 2-0 weekend against Vanderbilt and Kentucky.
Florida (14-7 overall) is on a nine-match win streak and holds a 10-2 SEC record.
At Vanderbilt
On Friday in Nashville, the Gators took Vanderbilt down 4-3.
Doubles
The first to finish was Florida’s Rachel Gailis-Bente Spee over Sonya Macavei-Amy Stevens, 6-1. To secure the doubles point for the Gators, Carly Briggs-Qavia Lopez defeated Valeria Ray-Holly Staff 6-2.
Singles
Singles didn’t go as smoothly for Florida.
Finishing first, Commodores Celia-Belle Mohr took down Rachel Gailis 6-4, 6-0. Florida’s Sara Dahlstrom beat Valeria Ray 6-3, 6-2 to regain the lead.
Carly Briggs put another point on the board for the Gators after taking down Anessa Lee 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. Florida’s Qavia Lopez defeated Amy Stevens 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3. On court six, Vanderbilt Sonya Macavei beat Malwina Rowinska 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 6-4. Finally, Holly Staff posted the final point for the Commodores after a win over Alicia Dudeney 7-6 (7-5), 0-6, 6-2.
At Kentucky
On Sunday, the Gators swept Kentucky 4-0 in Lexington.
Adding another road win ✔️
🔸 Carly Briggs: 6-2, 6-0
🔸 Alicia Dudeney: 6-4, 6-0
Doubles
Florida took the doubles point after Rachel Gailis-Bente Spee took down Ellie Myers-Julia Zhu 6-0 and Carly Briggs-Qavia Lopez defeated Ellie Eades-Zoe Hammond 6-4.
Singles
First to secure a point was Briggs over Ellie Eades, 6-2, 6-0. Lopez took down Ellie Myers 6-3, 6-0 next. For the game-winning point, Alicia Dudeney defeated Julia Zhu 6-4, 6-0.
Up Next
The Gators play their final regular-season match on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. Florida is hosting the No. 18 South Carolina Gamecocks for Orange and Blue Weekend.