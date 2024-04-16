Jack Steen pitching at the bottom of the second [Marthina Montenegro]

Oak Hall Baseball Falls Short Against MDCA

Marthina Montenegro April 16, 2024 Baseball, High School Sports, Oak Hall High School 13 Views

The Oak Hall Eagles baseball team lost to visiting Mount Dora Christian Academy, 8-4, on April 5. 

Even Start

The Bulldogs (15-6) had a strong start with Justin Earle hitting a home run for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. 

Oak Hall’s Darion Medley wasted no time by scoring a run in the home first to tie the game 1-1. 

Oak Hall pitcher Jack Steen struck out the side in the second. 

Oak Hall’s Darion Medley at bat [Marthina Montenegro]

Eagles Take Short-Lived Lead

Steen stood out in the fourth inning by again striking out the side and then hitting a double before scoring to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

Bulldogs Dominate

The Bulldogs became a rejuvenated team in the sixth. Easton Workman began the long streak to come by hitting a double and was later followed by four other players, all of whom scored a run to put Mount Dora up 6-2.

Bulldogs’ pitcher Preston Smith struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth, leaving the Eagles with one less chance to attempt to catch up. 

At the top of the seventh inning, the Bulldogs continued their streak with Kyle Warner and Jordan Livingston scoring a run for an 8-2 lead. 

Oak Hall attempted a rally in the bottom of the seventh when Aaron Atkins and Ethan Szlachetka scored runs. But the rally fell short. 

Both teams showing great sportsmanship at the end of the game [Marthina Montenegro]

Up Next

Oak Hall went on to defeat Gainesville 5-4 on April 8 before losing at Jacksonville Bishop Snyder 10-0 last Friday. The Eagles look to bounce back at Newberry (17-4) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Tags

About Marthina Montenegro

Check Also

Florida Bullpen Continues to Struggle In Loss To South Carolina

The No. 24 Florida Gators baseball team fell 10-3 to the South Carolina Gamecock on …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties