Oak Hall Baseball Falls Short Against MDCA

The Oak Hall Eagles baseball team lost to visiting Mount Dora Christian Academy, 8-4, on April 5.

Even Start

The Bulldogs (15-6) had a strong start with Justin Earle hitting a home run for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

Oak Hall’s Darion Medley wasted no time by scoring a run in the home first to tie the game 1-1.

Oak Hall pitcher Jack Steen struck out the side in the second.

Eagles Take Short-Lived Lead

Steen stood out in the fourth inning by again striking out the side and then hitting a double before scoring to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

Bulldogs Dominate

The Bulldogs became a rejuvenated team in the sixth. Easton Workman began the long streak to come by hitting a double and was later followed by four other players, all of whom scored a run to put Mount Dora up 6-2.

Bulldogs’ pitcher Preston Smith struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth, leaving the Eagles with one less chance to attempt to catch up.

At the top of the seventh inning, the Bulldogs continued their streak with Kyle Warner and Jordan Livingston scoring a run for an 8-2 lead.

Oak Hall attempted a rally in the bottom of the seventh when Aaron Atkins and Ethan Szlachetka scored runs. But the rally fell short.

Up Next

Oak Hall went on to defeat Gainesville 5-4 on April 8 before losing at Jacksonville Bishop Snyder 10-0 last Friday. The Eagles look to bounce back at Newberry (17-4) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.