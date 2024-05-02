Florida Lacrosse Opens AAC Tournament Against Vanderbilt

Share Facebook

Top seed Florida opens the AAC lacrosse tournament in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. ET today against four seed Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.

Today’s winner faces the winner of the other semifinal between two seed James Madison and three seed Temple for the championship at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. The Gators’ match will be carried on ESPN+.

Florida (15-2, 6-0 AAC) won its 12th regular-season conference title last Saturday by defeating Temple, 18-7. It is the Gators’ fourth AAC title and the 10th time in program history going undefeated in conference play. The Gators have won all four AAC tournaments since joining in 2019.

Vanderbilt (9-7, 3-3) is in the AAC tournament for the fourth time.

The Gators, ranked No. 9 in the nation, loaded up on conference awards Wednesday: Maggi Hall, Attacker of the Year; Elyse Finnelle, Goalkeeper of the Year and the coaching staff was named the staff of the year. Making the First Team All-Conference are Hall, Finnelle, Danielle Pavinelli, Emily Heller and Madison Waters. Liz Harrison, Paisley Eagan, Theresa Bragg and Kaitlyn Davies were named to the second team.

The nine all-conference selections are the most of any team in the conference.