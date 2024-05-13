Florida Softball Receives NCAA Four Seed, To Host Regional

Share Facebook

The red-hot Florida softball team received the four seed to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night and will host the Gainesville Regional starting Friday.

The Gators (46-12), winners of eight straight, including their sixth SEC Tournament title, will play regional four seed Florida Gulf Coast University(37-19) at noon (SEC Network) Friday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. South Alabama (32-18-1) plays Florida Atlantic ((41-14) ) at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+).

Should the Gators advance from the double-elimination regional, they would then host the winner of the Lafayette (La.) Regional, which is highlighted by 13th seed Louisiana (42-17), in the Super Regional May 23-25 or 24-26.

The Women’s College World Series at Devon Park-OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City is scheduled for May 30-June 7.

Texas (47-7) received the top seed to the 64-team tourney, followed by three-time champion Oklahoma (49-6), Tennessee (40-10), Florida, Oklahoma State (44-10), UCLA (37-10), Missouri (43-15) and Stanford (43-13).

The Gators defeated FGCU 9-0 (5 innings) on March 20 in Fort Myers. This is the 18th season the Gators will host an NCAA Regional.

Fans will be able to order tickets beginning at 6 p.m. Monday and can find more info by clicking here.