A Look Back at the 2024 Florida Baseball Season

After the loss to Texas A&M in Omaha on Wednesday, Florida baseball (36-30) returns to Gainesville empty-handed. Let’s look back at the Gators’ unexpected season.

Fought ‘til the end. Thanks for sharing this season with us. What a team, what a ride. pic.twitter.com/CqHqKJd4Ux — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) June 20, 2024

Rocky Start

The No. 2 team in the nation at the time, Florida kicked off its 2024 campaign back in February, as it hosted St. John’s. Despite putting up ten hits, the Gators only scored five runs compared to the Red Storm’s nine. Former Friday night starter Cade Fisher would take the loss on the mound to start the season.

After the last two games of this series were cancelled due to weather, the Gators would win its next five to prove itself worthy of its national seed.

Midweek Struggles

The Gators found themselves unable to come up with wins in the midweek. Most notably, Florida State swept its rival Florida team for the first time in 20 years.

Coach Kevin O’Sullivan recognizes that many people questioned his team’s chances to make the postseason due to its 8-6 record in this midweek this season, as he told Steve Russell on SportScene last week:

SEC Campaign

Florida kicked off its SEC season by taking its first three conference series. The Gators defeated Texas A&M, LSU and Mississippi State by winning two out of three games in each matchup.

Things started to go south for Florida when it travelled to Missouri. The Tigers swept the series with three one-run victories. From there, the Gators would go on to lose two out of three games at each of their next five SEC meetings.

By winning two out of three at Georgia, the Gators put themselves over .500 on the season, making it possible to make the postseason. This put Florida at 13-17 in conference games this year, earning it the nine-seed in the SEC Tournament. However, Florida was one-and-done in Hoover when it lost to Vanderbilt in the single elimination round.

Strengths and Weaknesses

One of the most memorable things about this 2024 squad is its ability to hit the long ball. The Gators finished their year with 608 hits, 136 of them home runs. Florida relied heavily on the big flies to get wins.

However, the Gator hitters struggled to refrain from swinging and missing. Florida struck out 639 times in the batters box this year. Besides the injured Ty Evans, Jac Caglianone was the only Gator to end the season above a .300 batting average.

A Postseason to Remember

After many doubted their ability to make it into the tournament, the Gators’ No. 1 strength of schedule landed them the three-seed in the Stillwater Regional. Florida lost its second game and fought its way out of the loser’s bracket to win the regional.

The Gators travelled to Clemson to face the No. 6 Tigers in the Super Regional round. The orange and blue swept the host team after a 13-inning thriller in game two to make its way back to the College World Series for the second year in a row.

Despite losing its first game in Omaha, Florida fought through the hard task of eliminating two national seeds to advance to the Semifinals. The Gators would knock out No. 10 NC State and No. 2 Kentucky for the opportunity to face the Aggies of Texas A&M (52-13) for their fifth matchup of the year. With high hopes of forcing an if necessary game the following day, Florida took the 6-0 loss to the Aggies, ending its incredible postseason run.

Last Ride

An emotional ending, several Gator hitters and pitchers closed the night in tears, knowing they’d be taking of their orange and blue jerseys for the final time.

Jac Caglianone

Predicted to go top-five in the 2024 MLB Draft, this two-way star ended his Gator career with a bang. In the morning elimination game against Kentucky, Caglianone cemented himself as the best home run hitter in Florida history by hitting the 75th of his career. This would break Gator great Matt LaPorta‘s (2004-2007) all-time record.

That was not the last of Caglianone’s career season. With two singles in the night game, he tied Mark Kiger (2002) and Pat Osborn (2002) for the single-season hit record with 104.

Leading the country in intentional walks, Caglianone ended his season with a .419 batting average, 35 home runs and 72 RBIs.

Tip of the cap 🧢 Gator great Matt LaPorta congratulates Cags on breaking his all-time HR Record. 🤝#GoGators pic.twitter.com/FqjUpipApP — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) June 19, 2024

Brandon Neely

Despite struggling some during the regular season, this right-handed pitcher kicked it into high gear in the postseason to lead his team to Omaha. Neely came in clutch to close out several games for the Gators in the NCAA tournament.

Only a junior, Neely is expected to be picked up by a team in the MLB Draft. This forever Gator finished his year but putting up six strikeouts on three innings pitched against the Aggies.

One final time, Jac Caglianone and Brandon Neely stay on the field long after the game to sign autographs for #Gators fans. It’s fitting that this would be the last thing they ever do in these uniforms— because they gave this program everything they had. pic.twitter.com/31Xvz4BVPW — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) June 20, 2024

Tyler Shelnut

After spending two years at Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, the Florida left fielder found himself in orange and blue the last two years, achieving a lifelong dream. In the postgame press conference, Shelnut said,

“I grew up being a Gator fan my whole life, watching the Gators in Omaha. And being able to put on the orange and blue everyday and to do it in Omaha, [to] play for a World Series is something I’m going to remember and tell my kids about for the rest of my life.”

Shelnut will forever be known for his clutch at bats as a Gator. He finishes his senior season with 65 hits, 16 home runs and 52 RBIs.

Dale Thomas

The heart of the Florida squad, Thomas came into the program ahead of the 2023 season as a transfer from Coastal Carolina. Despite struggling in the middle of the year, this Gator finished his fifth season in college baseball with 34 hits and 28 walks.

Dale Yeah 🏎️🗣️ Dale Thomas gets his second hit of the night deep line drive past the left fielder to put @GatorsBB on the board ! 🐊1/🤠3 |T7 1 on, no outs #GoGators pic.twitter.com/M7yWD3nord — ESPN 98.1 / 850 WRUF (@ESPNGainesville) June 16, 2024

Jaylen Guy

In his final season of eligibility, Guy transferred from Liberty to play under O’Sullivan at the University of Florida. The outfielder made the most impact by playing in 39 games. This senior was able to come in to finish the final game against the Aggies following a suspected injury to Ashton Wilson in right field.

This Florida team fought through adversity to make it bag to the biggest stage in college baseball. The 2024 season will be one that Gator Nation will remember for years to come.