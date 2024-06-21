Pat Dooley’s High Five: Best Bets For College Football Title

Share Facebook

It’s not only a long way to college football season, but also a long way to SEC Media Days.

Now that college sports at Florida are done until August, we are looking for answers to questions that have not really been asked.

Seriously, what has changed in the last few weeks to make us think any differently about the Gators in 2024 except Vegas spreads coming out to remind us of how difficult the schedule is?

This is a long way of getting to the latest High Five which is the five teams I would take against the field this season when it comes to winning a national title:

1.Texas – Excellent coach, no holes on the roster, manageable schedule. What’s not to like? The ‘Horns toughest games (at Michigan, Georgia) are spread out.

Ohio State – The Buckeyes are so loaded thanks to NIL that even new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly can’t screw it up.

Ole Miss – The King of the Portal has put together a heck of a roster and the schedule is softer than most SEC teams have to face.

Georgia – You know the talent is there to make the playoffs. The question is whether the Bulldogs will get a bye because of the schedule.

Oregon – Dillon Gabriel, this is your real opportunity. Don’t blow it.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.