Pat Dooley’s Back Nine: Former Florida Standout Does Us Proud

The Back Nine comes at you after a weekend that was all about golf. Playing, watching. I need a nap.

10. Obviously, this was a weekend to be watching, because it was the final major of the year and especially because our guy was leading after 54 holes. And then he went out and shot a 68 with three birdies on the last three holes. And, well, it wasn’t enough for Billy Horschel. It was just great to see him contend in a major, any major. The latest Bob Dooley Hall of Fame member did us all proud with a second-place tie at the British Open.

11. In the end, Xander Schauffele was just too much. His closing 65 was surgeon-like the way he carved up a course that was giving everyone fits. Two majors on a season usually will get you Player of the Year honors even with the year Scottie Scheffler has had. Maybe the FedEx Cup, Olympics and President’s Cup will all have a say in that award. Buckle up, because we are about to leave talking season and enter the busy season for sports.

12. One more thing about golf – Colin Montgomerie saying Tiger should retire was pure jealousy. He was a bitter young man so I can’t imagine how many kids have been chased off his lawn this morning. Watching Tiger can be a little painful (same with Rory McIlroy), but if he wants to be out there and let people see him play I think everyone considers it a treat. I also think he has earned that right. Oh, and America swept the majors so put that in your pipe and smoke it, Monty.

13. I was so caught up in watching and playing golf that I didn’t even notice where the media picked Florida in Dallas. So, I had to look it up. 12th? That number had better be hanging up on the weight room wall. Look, Florida’s staff and Florida’s players have done little for anyone to have any reasons to respect them. I think they will be better than 12th, but how much better remains to be seen. One of my mantras is going to be especially true with this team – college football comes down to a handful of plays in a handful of games.

14. Billy Napier did pull in a big recruit in Vernell Brown III. Those legacy players always seem to work out and this one is a stud. Napier is keeping his nose to the grindstone despite all the bullets coming his way. If he can just figure out how to show the results of all of his hard work on the field in the won-loss column, Florida’s recruiting is going to take off.

15. We almost lost to South Sudan? In basketball? Is there a North Sudan? I can’t wait for the Olympics.

16. Or football season. I may be wrong or I may be crazy, but I actually think Georgia may be a touch overrated. The Bulldogs are already favored in every game including these three – at Alabama by 4.5, at Texas by 2 and at Ole Miss by 7. Not to mention by 21 against Florida. I still have Texas winning the SEC. Georgia is going to be really good, but it finally has a difficult schedule.

17. Ozzie Albies? Really? Do I just give up now? Max Fried hurt too? This postseason might just be negative rooting for me.

18. Yes, there was some music on the courses and in the car and now I bring it to you with today’s playlist:

