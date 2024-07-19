SEC Media Picks Florida To Finish 12th

Share Facebook

Florida is picked to finish 12th in the conference according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days this week in Dallas.

Georgia is predicted to win the 2024 SEC Championship. The Bulldogs received 165 votes to be crowned champion Dec. 7 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Texas is picked to be the Bulldogs’ opponent in its first season in the league. Texas received 27 votes to win the championship.

This will mark the first season since 1991 with no divisions in the SEC. The participants of the game will be determined during the eight-game regular-season conference schedule as the teams with the two best overall league winning percentages.

Alabama followed with 12 votes, Ole Miss with four, Vanderbilt and LSU with two each and South Carolina with one.

Four Gators were named to the preseason All-SEC teams: Running back Montrell Johnson Jr. to the second team and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., punter Jeremy Crawshaw and kicker Trey Smack to third team.

Florida kicks off its season Aug. 31 at home against Miami. It’s first conference game is Sept. 14 against Texas A&M in The Swamp.