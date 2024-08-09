Gators At Olympics: Grant’s Golden Achievement

Share Facebook

Twitter

University of Florida graduate Grant Holloway added another title Thursday to his illustrious track and field career.

The American cruised to victory in the men’s 110-meter final at the Paris Olympics. The three-time world champion (110m hurdles) and Olympic silver medalist in Tokyo three years ago exploded out of the blocks to win going away.

Holloway, who won eight individual and three team NCAA titles for Florida in 2017-19, now has gold medals from the Olympics, World Championships, World Indoor Championships and the Diamond League.

He finished at 12.99 seconds Thursday, well clear of teammate Daniel Roberts in second at 13.09. Roberts out-leaned Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica, who finished with bronze.

“It means the world, to officially have it,” Holloway said of his Olympic gold. “I’m beside myself right now, so happy about everything going on. I knew I was in shape, I knew I was capable of completing this feat and I officially did it.”

Holloway wasn’t the only Gator to medal Thursday. Jasmine Moore won bronze in the long jump, making her a double 2024 Olympic medalist after her bronze in the triple jump Saturday. She is only the second woman to win a medal in both the long and triple jump in a single Olympics.

Another action packed day, another Olympic debut. It’s Valby time. #GoGators | #OlympiansMadeHere pic.twitter.com/6ScybWSao1 — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) August 9, 2024

The Gators now have 12 Paris Games medals (four each for gold, silver and bronze), the eighth time of the last 11 Summer Games those with Gator connections won 12 or more medals.