Billy Napier talks Gator football opener against Miami

Gator football head coach Billy Napier previewed the Week 1 matchup against No. 19 Miami in a press conference on Monday.

Early Test

The Hurricanes are ranked No. 19 after adding some talent in the transfer portal, most notably quarterback Cam Ward. Napier commended Ward’s scramble ability as a threat that the Gators need to shut down in order to win.

Napier also praised Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. After a successful freshman season, where he recorded 7.5 sacks and took home ACC defensive rookie of the year, Bain is primed to continue his dominance. Here is what Napier had to say about the young pass rusher.

Back to Work for the Gators

It’s been a long offseason after the Gators failed to make a bowl game with a 5-7 overall record. Major improvements must be made this season if Florida is going to compete for a playoff spot. The Gators have a tough schedule, set to face eight opponents ranked in the preseason top 25.

Napier stressed the importance of veteran leadership to the team’s success. Defensive back Jason Marshall Jr. is one player who he expects to have a major role.

Quarterback Graham Mertz will be another player who will have an impact. After suffering an injury late last year, Mertz will look to continue the strong form he took on last season.

Although Napier expects the more seasoned players to contribute heavily, he said he is also relying on some of the younger guys to make their mark this season.

Redshirt freshman receiver Aidan Mizell is one player who has impressed. Napier spoke about his improvement coming into this season.

The Swamp Gets Rowdy

Miami is travelling to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the first time since 2008. Despite their preseason hype, playing in the atmosphere at The Swamp will prove difficult.

Napier praised the supporters when asked about the role they play at the stadium in the team’s success.

The team will continue to prepare for the season opener against their in-state rivals.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m.