Florida’s Mertz Back For More In Second Season

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz previewed a new season of Gator football and the opening matchup against No. 19 Miami in a news conference Monday.

Ready To Go

After a disappointing 5-7 record and not making a bowl game in 2023, the Gators went back to the drawing board in the offseason.

Mertz especially had a difficult end to last season, suffering a collarbone fracture against Missouri. Now recovered from the injury, the Wisconsin transfer discussed some of the changes he noticed over the offseason:

Mertz also talked about the new faces who joined the Gators, with 16 pick ups from the transfer portal and 20 signings from the 2024 recruiting class.

He mentioned the importance of adding receiver Chimere Dike, a former teammate at Wisconsin:

Renewing A Rivalry

The Gators’ first opponent is a bitter rival, the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes.

Miami has not played in Gainesville since 2008. Players and coaches are expecting an explosive atmosphere in Week 1:

The Hurricanes feature several talented players brought in through the transfer portal, including quarterback Cam Ward and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa.

Mertz recognizes Miami’s talented roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball with Mauigoa, a preseason All-American:

Long Season Ahead

With eight opponents ranked in the preseason Top 25 on their schedule and a losing record in each of the last two seasons, the Gators have been consistently projected toward the bottom of the SEC in 2024.

However, ahead of Week 1, Mertz is confident in what Florida can do this season:

Florida kicks off against Miami on Saturday is at 3:30 p.m. (ABC, 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).