No. 6 Missouri Tigers “Death Row Defense” Set To Host No. 24 Boston College

The No. 24 Boston College Eagles are traveling to Columbia Missouri to take on the No. 6 Missouri Tigers for the only matchup of the week between two ranked teams. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sept. 14 at 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network.

These two schools last met in 2021, when the Eagles came away with an electric 41-34 overtime win. Headed into this year’s matchup, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz admitted that the 2021 loss to Boston College was one of the low points of his career.

No. 6 #Mizzou FB coach Eli Drinkwitz has said the 2021 loss to Boston College in OT was one of the low points of his career.

Today, I asked him if he's able to appreciate just how different of a spot this program is in, heading into this game. He says he's looked around this… pic.twitter.com/YPbScYttRa — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 10, 2024

Missouri Preview

The now-No. 6 Tigers rose to their highest ranking since 2013 after outscoring their first two opponents of the season 89-0. Despite taking on two lower-ranked FCS schools, the Tigers have gotten off to a stellar start to the season, becoming the first FBS team since 2019 to begin their season without giving up a single point through their first two games.

Death Row Defense hasn’t let anyone score a touchdown in 𝟭𝟮 𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦… for a total 185:48 🛑#MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/EtfUoOzK3i — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 10, 2024

With the the No. 1 ranked defense and the 16th-ranked scoring offense in the country, the Tigers are facing their first true test against a solid Boston College backfield. If the Tigers defense can shut down a high-powered Eagles offense led by junior quarterback Thomas Castellanos, they will remain solid in playoff contention as they take on an advantageous SEC-filled schedule.

Boston College Preview

Meanwhile, the beginning of the Bill O’Brien era has gotten off to a hot start for Boston College.

Unlike Missouri, the Eagles are a battle-tested team that earned their ranking after a dominant road victory over the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles two weeks ago. The Eagles’ offense pummeled FSU both on the ground and in the air in their 28-13 win. Last week, they handled business on both sides of the ball, defeating the Duquesne Dukes 56-0.

If Boston College is going to win this game, they’ll need another outstanding performance from Castellanos, who looks to have made strides as a passer this year. Last season, Castellanos threw for 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, despite finishing second amongst quarterbacks with 1,113 rushing yards and 13 TDs. Only 2024 Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels ranked ahead of Castellanos in those categories.

Looking at Castellanos’ stats over the last two weeks (19-for-26, 340 yards, 6 TDs), it may be easy to credit him for the offense’s explosive play. However, the Eagles’ backfield has thrived in its own right with senior running backs Treshaun Ward and Kye Robichaux. The duo has combined for 569 yards on 98 attempts and 5 touchdowns, good for the ninth-best rushing offense in the country.

On defense, Boston College is tied for 10th in the nation in scoring defense, only allowing 6.5 points per game so far this season. The Eagles should fare well against Missouri QB Brady Cook, who is 52nd in the country in passing yards (456). As for the Eagles’ defensive line, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the season. Boston College ranks seventh in the country in rushing defense, with an average of 1.62 yards allowed per carry while allowing zero rushing touchdowns.