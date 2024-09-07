Missouri Faces Buffalo In Front Of Sold-Out Crowd

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Buffalo Bulls are in Columbia, Mo., where they face the No. 9 Missouri Tigers tonight at 7.

This will be the first time the teams compete against each other since 2008. Sixteen years ago, the Tigers secured a 41-21 win against the Bulls.

Although Buffalo (1-0) is an FCS school, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz says he will not discount the Bulls:

Week 1 Rundown

The Bulls started the season off strong last Thursday with a win against Lafayette. Buffalo led from the start against the Leopards, marking the program’s first win under coach Pete Lembo.

Missouri (1-0) was unbeatable last Thursday against Murray State, unwilling to to let the Racers score, putting up 51 points. Starting quarterback Brady Cook threw for 215 yards, aiding the offense as it continuously scored.

Defensively, the Tigers lost many key players coming into the season, including pass rusher Darius Robinson to the NFL Draft. Off the field, the team also lost notable sideline leaders, including line and edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples. However, new defensive coordinator Corey Batoon proved successful in stopping offensive plays from the Racers.

Drinkwitz said the fanbase played into the Tigers’ performance:

Game Preview

Buffalo’s dynamic quarterback C.J. Ogbonna will keep the Tigers’ defense on high alert with his running and passing. The Bulls also take advantage of special teams, using these moments as an opportunity to rack up points. Drinkwitz mentions hidden plays is something he is looking out for:

However, Missouri proved to be a solid team against Murray State last week. Last year, the Tigers ended their season 11-2, while the Bulls had a record of 3-9.

Each team looks to add a second win to its record. Another sellout at Faurot Field means that Buffalo will have to maintain focus as it faces off against a powerful team and fanbase. The game will be streamed on SECN+ and ESPN+.