No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners Hosting Tulane Green Wave

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners will host the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday afternoon. After winning against Temple and Houston, Oklahoma looks to preserve its undefeated status going into Week 3.

Undefeated Sooners

After crushing the Owls 51-3 in Week 1, the Sooners managed to eke out a win against Houston, albeit unconvincingly. They averaged only about four yards per play and were outgained 318-249 in total yards. Oklahoma’s offense is already plagued with injuries only three weeks in, with junior wide receiver Jayden Gibson and senior offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett officially out for the season.

In the end, Oklahoma’s defense bailed the squad out. A fourth-quarter interception by Robert Spears-Jennings and a safety by Gracen Halton allowed the Sooners to secure the win—one that head coach Brent Venables said his team did not deserve.

Brent Venables says "we deserved to lose" twice in postgame interview with SEC Network, after OU's 16-12 defeat of Houston. pic.twitter.com/AP3jTElkiU — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) September 8, 2024

Underdog Green Wave

After nearly pulling off a shock win against No. 14 Kansas State during Week 2, the Green Wave have already shown that they cannot be counted out.

Freshman quarterback Darian Mensah shined, completing 19 of 29 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns. The Green Wave defense also held their own throughout the afternoon. However, a fumble and a costly thrown interception by Mensah ultimately led to a 34-27 loss.

Key Takeaways

If Oklahoma wants to continue its winning streak, it needs much more from its offense. This starts with sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold, who has thrown for only 315 yards this season. The Sooners also need to prove they have the offensive depth to match up against the Green Wave; they hope that sophomore wide receiver Nic Anderson being cleared for practice will aid in that.

Brent Venables says on the SEC teleconference that Nic Anderson practiced with the team yesterday and is "hopeful" he will be available Saturday. #Sooners. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 11, 2024

However, that isn’t going to be easy, as Tulane’s defense has shown it can withstand the heat. If Mensah can put up another good performance while limiting some of the rookie mistakes displayed against Kansas State, the Green Wave are in a good position for a possible upset.