Florida’s Mertz Looking Sharp In Return To Practice, Hansen says

Florida coach Billy Napier said Wednesday the team will no longer release its depth chart before every game. Instead, the program will just release the availability report mandated by the SEC.

UF quarterback Graham Mertz, who suffered a concussion late in the Miami loss, is no longer on that report. With Mertz having to spend a week in concussion protocol it left five-star freshman quarterback DJ Lagway to make his first collegiate start last week against Samford. Lagway threw for 456 yards and three touchdowns in the 45-7 win against the Bulldogs.

Mertz was cleared to practice this week and he has been sharp, sophomore tight end Hayden Hansen said at Florida’s weekly news conference Wednesday night.

“It was lights out,” Hansen said. “I wasn’t surprised. I can see what the guy can do on the practice field, so it was just really cool to see him put it all together. I was really happy for him and happy he got to display his talents.”

There is a lot of discussion among fans and media centering around which quarterback should start in Saturday’s game against Texas A&M in The Swamp. Lagway, the No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect in Texas for college football’s 2024 recruiting class had impressive numbers against Samford. However, Mertz brings experience as he was the starting QB for the Gators all of last season. He finished with 2,903 yards and 20 touchdowns to three interceptions.

“It’s a blessing to have two really good quarterbacks, and certainly one with a ton of experience and one without, but there is no doubt both these guys will make us harder to defend,” Napier said Monday. “We intend to use both of them.”

There was a lot of buzz around Mertz entering this season and it seems unfortunate that an injury could cost him the starting job. Hansen highlighted Mertz’s comeback after finishing the concussion protocol:

Hansen vs. Texas A&M

Hansen said when it comes to this game he has a chip on his shoulder. The Weatherford, Texas native says this game is more personal because Texas A&M passed on him during the recruitment process:

The 6-foot-8 267-pound tight end will join his Gator football team in The Swamp at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to face the Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) on ABC, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.