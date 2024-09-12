Share Facebook

Twitter

The Auburn Tigers are set to host the New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, hoping to pick-up from their rocky start to the 2024 season.

Struggles on Offense

In order to assuage Tigers fans, quarterback Payton Thorne will need to show that he can be consistent. In last week’s 21-14 loss to the Cal Golden Bears, Thorne threw four interceptions, completing only 14 of 27 passes. Through the first three quarters, he threw for only one touchdown, as the Tigers trailed 21-7. In the final six minutes of the game, Thorne took advantage of a hole in the Golden Bears defense at 1st & Goal to score a running touchdown. The loss brought Auburn to a 1-1 start to their season, after being predicted to finish 10th in the SEC.

TOUCHDOWN TIGERS‼️ Payton Thorne keeps it himself for 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/d2fRFR9hCw — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 7, 2024

Now the question is will Thorne remain the starting QB for the Auburn Tigers? The answer lies in his performance in this weekend’s game against New Mexico.

The Tiger’s three-star recruit from 2023, Hank Brown is waiting in the wings. Head Coach Hugh Freeze made it clear that should play execution continue to fail, Brown will get his opportunity. In the Tiger’s season opening game against Alabama A&M, Brown threw for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

On The Bright Side

In the wake of the flailing offense, the Tigers saving grace against the Lobos will be their defense.

Defensive playmakers Kendric Faulk and Eugene Asante cannot be discounted. In the game against Cal, Faulk had two sacks. His playmaking forced a punt, but the Tigers couldn’t convert, ending the half on a missed 60-yard field goal attempt. Auburn also returned their leading rusher from the past season, Jarquez Hunter, who totaled 909 yards.

Redemption Game

For the 0-2 Lobos, the SEC talent on the Auburn Tigers team will pose a challenge, regardless of the offensive struggles. In last week’s matchup against Arizona, the defense gave up 627 yards. On the other hand, their offense shined, regardless of the 61-39 final score. Lobos’ quarterback, Devon Dampier, threw for 172 yards, one passing touchdown and two rushing TDs.

Against Arizona, the offensive live racked up 471 total yards and 30 first downs. The key to their first win of the season will be to take advantage of the Auburn Tigers poor passing performance.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.