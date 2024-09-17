Florida Football Scouting Report: Mississippi State

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 12 p.m. Saturday in the first away game of the season for Florida.

Mississippi State This Season

The Bulldogs are yet to play a ranked opponent, but stand at 1-2.

Their only win came in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky. The 56-7 victory showed promise as quarterback Blake Shapen threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns while spreading the ball to seven different receivers.

The defense also looked good with a pick-six as it held Eastern Kentucky to just seven points.

Mississippi State’s celebration didn’t last long, however, as the Bulldogs lost the next two weeks.

The lack of a running game and pass rush were glaring in their 30-23 loss to Arizona State. On 27 carries, Mississippi State only recorded 24 net yards, forcing Shapen to throw at a high volume.

In a close game, defensive stops are a must. The single sack and pressure in the game were not enough.

The season only got worse from there. The Bulldogs were blown away by Toledo 41-17 at home last Saturday.

They failed to record a single quarterback hurry or sack. Mississippi State only had a single pass breakup.

The offense wasn’t too bad, but failed to put points on the board. The rushing attack was once again lackluster with an average gain of 2.4 yards per carry.

Bulldog Standouts

The air attack has been the strength for Mississippi State. Shapen has thrown for 834 yards and seven touchdowns through three games. He’s only thrown one interception and is maintaining a passer rating of 174.9 in his senior season.

Receivers Kevin Coleman Jr. and Jordan Mosley provide a deep attack that can take the top off of a defense at any time. The duo has 268 yards and 183 yards, respectively.

On the defensive side of the ball, safety Isaac Smith is the only bright spot. Smith leads the nation in tackles with 43 this season.

Matchup Against Florida

Hail State’s matchup with the Gators will be a test in its first SEC game of the season. The Bulldogs will look to take advantage of a struggling Florida team and start their conference schedule 1-0.