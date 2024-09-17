NASCAR Playoff Contenders Struggle As Buescher Wins Watkins Glen

Share Facebook

NASCAR is no stranger to non-playoff drivers winning races after they’ve been eliminated from contention. Neither is Chris Buescher.

This is his second time doing so. Buescher’s first playoff-crashing win was at Bristol in the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race. However, since the current format was introduced in 2014, all 101 playoff races prior to Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen had at least one playoff driver finish in the top five.

That streak is no more, as the highest-finishing championship contender was Chase Briscoe in sixth. Drama came early and remained throughout the race, culminating in a thrilling last-lap battle between Buescher and Australian Shane van Gisbergen for the victory.

Lap 1 Drama

Chaos ensued on the first lap of the race, setting the scene for what was to come. A chain reaction of drivers making contact with one another in the “bus stop” section of the road course created a large accident involving Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and others. Blaney, who entered the race leading the standings, could not continue and was out of the race.

CHAOS ON THE OPENING LAP! RYAN BLANEY, DENNY HAMLIN, CHRISTOPHER BELL AND MORE INVOLVED! 📺 : USA Network pic.twitter.com/Wh5ceei2hR — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 15, 2024

Hamlin would encounter more trouble later on after he was turned by Brad Keselowski. After a dismal race at Atlanta, he was hoping to build positive momentum for the rest of the round, but instead will enter Bristol six points below the elimination cut line.

DENNY HAMLIN CRASHES IN THE ESSES! Three #NASCARPlayoffs drivers run out of room. pic.twitter.com/uFQc8vn5Zc — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 15, 2024

Overtime Once Again

Of the 28 races completed, 12 have been decided in overtime. That’s already a series record with eight races to go. Although it appeared Buescher was on his way to victory, debris from Harrison Burton’s car brought out the caution with 10 laps to go. The ensuing restart saw a scary crash where William Byron caught air, eliminating both him and Keselowski from the race. Both drivers were OK after the incident.

OH MY GOODNESS! WILLIAM BYRON AND BRAD KESELOWSKI CRASH! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Uf3mAHGyCn — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 15, 2024

That crash and the resulting cleanup took the race into overtime, where van Gisbergen passed Buescher after the restart. From there, the chase was on. For the next lap and a half, the two ran single file while Buescher patiently waited for a moment to pounce.

That moment would come when van Gisbergen misplaced his No. 16 Chevrolet and hit the wall entering the bus stop. Buescher took advantage and dove to the inside, making contact before pulling in front to take the lead back for the final time.

UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!! CHRIS BUESCHER PASSES SHANE VAN GISBERGEN TO WIN AT WATKINS GLEN! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/ZYjaSJuZ8f — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 15, 2024

Playoff Picture

Joey Logano remains the only driver locked into the Round of 12 due to his win at Atlanta, while Hamlin, Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Burton are on the outside looking in entering the elimination race, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. As the name suggests, the race will take place under the lights, with the green flag scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday on USA Network.