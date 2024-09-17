The Tampa Bay Rowdies inch closer towards playoffs

Share Facebook

With six games left in the regular season, the Tampa Bay Rowdies find themselves in a position to compete for the 2024 USL Championship.

The Rowdies (13-7-8) are currently ranked third in the Eastern Conference USL Championship Standings.

The Latest

In just 27 appearances, Manuel Arteaga has scored a team-high 15 goals for the Rowdies this season. The 6’1 forward has been crucial in the front line getting the ball into the back of the net.

In the Rowdies’ last match on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Arteaga scored a goal in the 71′ minute to initiate a comeback after trailing 1-0. The Venezuelan forward backheeled the ball into the goal after receiving a pass by Cal Jennings, the Rowdies’ second leading goal scorer (13). This goal marked Arteaga’s 15th of the season and gave his team the momentum needed to win the match.

Within the first minute of added time, Leo Fernandes displayed relentless perseverance to take the lead. Fernandes initially blasted a shot towards the goal that was blocked. However, he took advantage of the rebound and took a second shot, which bounced off a defender and into the net for his second goal of the season.

Exceptional Goalkeeping

In goal, the Rowdies have Jordan Farr who is ranked No.10 in the league for goalkeeping. He has amassed 69 saves so far this season in 27 appearances.

The 29-year-old has recorded 10 shutouts in just his first season for the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Farr transferred from San Antonio FC after being awarded the 2022 USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year.

What’s to Come

With 46 points, the Rowdies are looking to clinch a playoff spot in their final stretch of the season. It will be no easy feat as the next six teams they face are all in playoff positions.

The Tampa Bay Rowdies take on No.2 Charleston Battery (16-8-5) on the road on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.