Kentucky Looking To Bounce Back Against Ohio

The Kentucky Wildcats (1-2) will play at host to the (2-1) Ohio Bobcats on Saturday at 12:45.

Kentucky came up just short of securing their first in-conference victory against Georgia last Saturday. The Wildcats lost 13-12, scoring only four field goals and no touchdowns on the day. Despite Kentucky getting on the board first, Georgia captured the momentum following a fumble from Wildcats junior quarterback Brock Vandagriff.

Throughout the game, Georgia kept Kentucky off the board, as the Bulldogs defense held the Wildcats to either punts or field goals. The Kentucky defense gave up one touchdown and two field goals, giving Georgia a one-point lead.

In the final three minutes of the game, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops opted to punt the ball away on a 4th-and-7 despite still trailing. This plan backfiredm as the Georgia offense ran the clock down to hold the lead. In a postgame interview, Stoops said he stood by his decision to punt the ball.

Mark Stoops defends his decision to punt with three minutes to go against No. 1 Georgia “I was 100 percent going for it until we got to fourth and seven.” 🔗MORE: https://t.co/0YoEUEug1ypic.twitter.com/6jAtK9wr95 — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) September 15, 2024

Meanwhile, after a loss in their first game of the season, the Ohio Bobcats have turned things around and won their last two games. Ohio scored one passing and two rushing touchdowns in their 21-6 win against Morgan State last Saturday.

Looking For a Comeback

The Kentucky Wildcats are heading into this weekend looking for a victory. Playing a school in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), the Wildcats will have a break from playing against fellow Power 5 teams. Kentucky will still put their all into preparing for Saturday’s game, as Stoops makes it clear that he considers Ohio a team that is “no joke.”

After back-to-back tough SEC losses, Kentucky hosts Ohio this week; however, Mark Stoops says don't sleep on the Bobcats. "It’s a team that is a very good team. Most of the time when I say that most fans don’t believe me…they are not a joke." MORE: https://t.co/YVYe26aDXQ pic.twitter.com/qoioStNYhp — KSR (@KSRonX) September 17, 2024

Vandagriff and the rest of the Kentucky offense still has much to prove, as they have not scored a touchdown since their Week 1 game against Southern Mississippi. Defensively, the Wildcats have to continue putting pressure on the opposing offense to stop them from scoring touchdowns.

In order for Kentucky to build momentum for the rest of their season, they need to take an early lead and shut the Bobcats out.