Gators Soccer Begins SEC Play Against Ranked Teams

The Florida soccer team has been in an interesting spot this season. The Gators’ record consists of three wins, one loss and four ties.

Now that non-conference play is behind them, UF will start SEC play against No. 20 Kentucky (8-0) on the road Thursday.

Gators Powerful Defense

Although the Gators’ offense hasn’t been great this season, UF has prided itself on being great on the defensive end. In their last game against Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, the Gators allowed only four shots and no goals in the 0-0 draw.

Florida also pitched a shutout against Kennesaw State last week, 3-0, in Gainesville.

Undefeated Kentucky

The Wildcats have been on a roll, with impressive wins against Kent State and UCLA. Out of the eight wins, five have been shutouts and allowed one goal in each of the other three matches.

8-0 for the first time in program history! 😼#WeAreUK 💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kWb8P9IYXB — Kentucky Women's Soccer (@UKWomensSoccer) September 14, 2024

Odds Stacked Against UF

Although the Gators have a 5-25-5 record all-time against the Wildcats, it will be a challenge at Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. The Gators will look to keep up with their defensive intensity. It’s expected to be a low-scoring match, as both teams are known for defense and will look to capitalize on that.

Up Next

After Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. ET match (SEC+) against Kentucky, Florida travels to No. 6 Auburn (8-0) for a 3 p.m. ET (SEC+) match Sunday.