Florida Volleyball Tops Oklahoma In SEC Opener

After 28 years in the Big 12, the University of Oklahoma has transitioned to the Southeastern Conference, debuting in the conference this fall.

After the Sooners’ first SEC volleyball match Thursday night in Norman against Florida, OU officials are likely looking back on their conference decision with regret.

The No. 15 Gators (10-2) welcomed the Sooners (6-3) by winning in a tight five-set match. UF got the best of Oklahoma down the stretch, coming back from down 2-1 to win 3-2 (25-21, 19-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-13).

A Challenging UF Start

Entering its first SEC match of the season, Florida was riding high with the return of All-SEC stars Kennedy Martin and Alexis Stucky. The duo entered their second match this season starting together after coming back from injuries last week. Oklahoma quickly tamed the Florida faithful’s high expectations.

In a back-and-forth first set that Florida won 25-21, the Sooners held their ground, taking Florida’s lead away six times. Their viability in SEC volleyball play was only further proven in the second and third sets.

The Sooners dominated Sets 2 and 3. Oklahoma’s strong mid-match push was led by pin hitters Kari Geissberger and Kamille Gibson, who tallied 18 and 15 kills, respectively. The Sooners attack pushed Florida out-of-system and forced the Gators into a variety of errors.

Florida tallied 27 errors in the match to Oklahoma’s 16. This is a trend Florida has faced early in the season, as the Gators have struggled with hitting and defensive errors specifically.

What a heads-up play by Kari! 📺 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/HE12KWwBWC — Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) September 27, 2024

Don’t Call It A Comeback

Florida’s difficulties in the Sooner State didn’t last, though.

Entering the fourth set, the Gators likely knew they needed to make a change, and they did just that. After a couple of stagnant offensive sets, Florida began to fire on all cylinders in the fourth. Three Gators finished with double-digit kills, led by sophomore Kennedy Martin with 18.

After a winning handily in the fourth set, 25-18, UF was tested in the final set by the Sooners. Oklahoma got off to a 10-5 lead in the 15-point decisive set. The lead didn’t last.

In a run started by a Kennedy Martin kill, a scene Florida fans are all that accustomed to, the Gators drew back with six consecutive points. Holding an 11-10 lead, the Gators alternated points with Oklahoma. A tip kill by freshman right side Alec Rothe allowed Florida fans a sigh of relief as the Gators secured the match 15-13.

Up Next

Returning home from Norman, the Gators will face No. 12 Kentucky (6-5) on Sunday. Florida lost both of its matches with the Wildcats in 2023. ESPN will broadcast the 1 p.m. match and radio coverage will be on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.