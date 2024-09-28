Pat Dooley Grades The Gators: Poor Start Won’t Tell The Tale

Share Facebook

It certainly is unusual for the mighty Gators to have an open week after only four games. But it is hardly unprecedented.

This is the fourth time in the last two decades it has happened.

How Florida comes out of this open date will define what has been a disappointing season.

WRUF.com’s Pat Dooley gives you the position grades so far this season:

Quarterbacks B-

I know that a lot of a quarterback’s grade depends on how well the offensive line plays. And when it plays well, the quarterback play has been pretty good. It’s also difficult to give the quarterbacks a really high grade, because Florida scored only 37 points in the two losses.

Running backs B+

This feels like it has become the best room on the team even with a certain player jumping ship for Georgia.

Treyaun Webb has run hard and Montrell Johnson Jr. needs to get the ball in his hands more.

Tight ends B

The grade may be a little high, because the tight ends balled out the last time the Gators took the field.

These guys have got to be weapons and could do a better job of blocking.

Offensive line D+

The line was manhandled by Miami and controlled for the most part by Texas A&M.

This unit better improve or the Gators have no chance. One reason the coaching staff catches a lot of heat is that Florida has struggled despite having two position coaches.

Defensive line D

Sometimes the portal works, sometimes it only looks good on paper.

The line has made little push, offered up only occasional pass rush and had too many plays take place well down the field.

Linebackers C

Maybe I’m seeing a different game than everybody else, but I think Shemar James has played really well.

It can be difficult to evaluate linebackers when the line isn’t keeping the heat-seekers free to roam.

Secondary C+

The departure of D.J. Douglas this week isn’t making anybody lose sleep.

Jason Marshall is playing his best football, but there are still issues at safety, especially with Asa Turner’s injury.

Special teams B+

Jeremy Crawshaw has been great and so has Trey Smack. The coverage teams have been solid, but Florida isn’t even trying to return kickoffs.

Chimere Dike has a chance to be a pretty good punt returner.

Overall D+

The Gators have beaten two really bad teams and been embarrassed by one really good one and one possibly mediocre.

The promises in the offseason have not been fulfilled and the injuries have not helped. But that’s what I said before the season, that as much as Billy Napier liked his depth you only find out how much depth you have AFTER you have injuries.

I understand how Gator fans feel right now. You are on the ledge and thinking about taking some people with you if you jump.

Let’s see what this team puts together in the final two-thirds of the season.

It had better be something different.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.