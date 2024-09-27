Week Four Fantasy Football Sit/Start: QB’s, RB’s and WR’s

Share Facebook

Fantasy Football has been a mess this season, with kickers outscoring highly drafted receivers, injuries a plenty and major names not playing up to snuff. With all that said, unlikely names have been stepping up this season.

Below is who you should play this week if you are waffling between a few options.

Quarterbacks

Start: Jayden Daniels –

Daniels has been lights out through three weeks, averaging 23.2 points per game. The Commanders play an extremely favorable opponent in the Arizona Cardinals who boast a 47.4 coverage grade per PFF. Their pass rush isn’t much better, holding a 58.5 grade after only getting to the QB six times this season.

The rookie QB is ranked as the No. 2 fantasy quarterback on ESPN and is projected to drop 20+ again this week.

Highest completion % through 3 games in a single-season in NFL history:

1. 80.6% (Drew Brees, 2018)

2. 80.3% (Jayden Daniels, 2024)

Highest completion % through 3 games in a single-season in NFL history:

1. 80.6% (Drew Brees, 2018)

2. 80.3% (Jayden Daniels, 2024)

3. 79.5% (Tom Brady, 2007)

Sit: Trevor Lawrence –

Lawrence has been a major letdown this season, averaging 11.3 fantasy point per game. The former No. 1 overall pick boasts a 2/1 TD to INT ratio while also averaging 186.7 yards a game. Even an optimistic ESPN analysis only projects the signal caller 14.1 points against a team Lawrence has struggled with in his career.

Running Backs Fantasy Football

Start: Zach Moss – Fantasy Football

Moss has been a solid fantasy option this season, averaging 13.5 ppg. The former Bill is averaging 4.2 yards per carry while scoring 40% of Cincinnati’s touchdowns.

This week the Bengals take on an interesting Panthers team led by longtime Bengal Andy Dalton. While Dalton makes the Panthers better offensively, he doesn’t help much in terms of run support. This season running backs have averaged 21.7 points when facing Carolina.

I expect Moss to continue to trend up against the No. 25 run defense in the league.

Zack Moss •12 carries

•6 Targets

Zack Moss •12 carries

•6 Targets

•All goal line work It seems to be Moss's backfield to lose High End RB2 ROS

Sit: Rachaad White –

As a Buccaneers homer it’s difficult for me to admit that White might not be the RB managers thought he was. The 2022 third rounder was drafted as a top-15 RB this season and has gone on to rush for 2.1 yards per carry on 31 attempts with no scores.

The most concerning factor for White? A rookie named Bucky Irving. Irving has shined as the RB2, rushing for 152 yards on six less carries (6.2 avg).

Todd Bowles says rookie RB Bucky Irving has earned more snaps going forward.

While head coach Todd Bowles has been adamant that both backs will see the field, an increased role for Irving can only hurt an already struggling White.

Wide Receivers F antasy Football

Start: Diontae Johnson –

Johnson broke out last week with new QB Andy Dalton. The sixth year wideout hauled in eight catches for 122 yards and a score. This week Johnson and co. will play Dalton’s former team.

https://twitter.com/Panthers/status/1837958312886710593

The Bengals have been good against opposing wideouts, only allowing 14.7 points per game. The positive for Johnson is that fellow pass catcher Adam Thielen was just placed on IR, guaranteeing Johnson a large portion of the target share for the foreseeable future.

Sit: Garrett Wilson –

This decision is not based so much on Wilson, but more so on Broncos CB Pat Surtain II. Surtain II has been on a tear this season, holding DK Metcalf, George Pickens and Mike Evans to seven catches for 75 yards this season. As a whole Denver has the No. 10 coverage defense allowing the least fantasy point to receivers (8.3 per game).