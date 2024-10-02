No. 5 Georgia Set To Host Auburn

Share Facebook

The Auburn Tigers (2-3) will meet the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (3-1) in Athens on Saturday.

Coming Off Tough Losses

Auburn lost to Oklahoma in a tough 27-21 contest last weekend. The Tigers gave up a touchdown early in the first quarter, but quickly recovered and led 14-7 at the half. In the third, the Tigers defense gave up only a field goal, but their momentum slipped away in the fourth when the Sooners scored 17 points to go ahead. Auburn had two missed opportunities in the final quarter of play, as freshman kicker Towns McGough missed a 58-yard field goal and senior quarterback Peyton Thorne threw a pick six.

In the postgame interview, head coach Hugh Freeze says his team “deserves to be celebrating.” He partly blames himself for the loss, as he did not help them find a way to take the victory.

"Me not helping them find a way to win that game, it sucks and stings. Because they deserve to be celebrating right now." – Hugh Freeze after Auburn surrendered a 21-10 4th quarter lead in the loss to Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/1HGV8IKqD0 — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) September 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Georgia experienced a devastating 41-34 loss against now-No.1 Alabama last Saturday. The Bulldogs were not able to keep up with the Crimson Tide’s momentum, as they were outscored 30-7 in the first half.

Determined to turn the game around in the second half, the Bulldogs scored 27 points and only gave up a field goal up until the final minutes of play. Georgia was up 34-33 when junior quarterback Jalen Milroe completed a 75-yard pass to freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams for the game-winning touchdown. Senior quarterback Carson Beck ended the game with an interception in the end zone. Georgia ultimately dropped to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

A Centuries-Old Rivalry

The Auburn and Georgia rivalry is among the oldest in the SEC, dating back to 1892. Georgia leads this rivalry by only four games, so UGA head coach Kirby Smart is focusing his team on the Tigers as “they will be ready to play.”