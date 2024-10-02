So… Can We Stop Pretending The New York Jets Are Contenders?

Share Facebook

*This article solely reflects the opinions of the author and is not representative of the entire WRUF staff.*

The New York Jets – sports media’s pre-season darlings, the team that so many expected to be true contenders in the AFC – now sit at 2-2 after four weeks of the 2024 NFL season.

Sure, there’ll still be those with hopes for this team, but I never have been and will never be one of those people. So, what is it about the Jets that I just don’t buy?

The Denver Debacle

In what can only be classified as a disaster of a loss, the Jets fell to the Denver Broncos 10-9 in Week 4, a clear mark of a team with deep problems.

The game, which was one of the uglier ones you’ll see, shone a light on one of the big issues with this team – their coaching. In his three years before this one as the Jets head coach, Robert Saleh compiled an 18-33 record.

After three years, you’d hope that at the very least Saleh would be able to have his team ready to go on a week with extra rest (they played on Thursday the week prior). Well, you be the judge.

#Jets had 9 days to prepare. No travel and: *Committed 13 penalties

*Refused to use Braelon in short yardage must haves

*Still can't get the QB and WR1 on the same page

*Hall was seeing ghosts

*Allowed a team with zero passing threat to run for 125 against them Nasty work — The Buffalo Jet Fan (@BuffaloJetFan) September 29, 2024

Was the quarterback situation good for those years? No, but a good head coach would at least be able to show something. This year it’s only deteriorated, and that came to a head following the team’s performance against Denver.

Robert Saleh questioned whether #Jets were “ready” or “good enough” to handle the pre-snap cadence, although it wasn’t an issue previously. Aaron Rodgers seemed to disagree with dialing it back. Saying it’s more about holding players accountable. pic.twitter.com/fswPHvrWUD — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 29, 2024

When Aaron Rodgers, the guy who was brought in to be the savior of the franchise (which I don’t believe in either, but that’s not what this part is about), blatantly calls out his head coach, there’s clearly a big disconnect and tension in the building.

The Rodgers Piece

I said I don’t believe in Rodgers as the Jets’ savior, and this is the part where I’ll discuss that. I used his quote from after the Jets game as a referendum on Saleh, but it’s also odd from Rodgers.

On the field, though, is where the real frustration lies. Why are we supposed to expect Rodgers to turn back the clock when, not only has he not been good in three years, but is 40 years old coming off an Achilles tear? Take a look at one of my favorite Rodgers stats.

🏈#Broncos at #Jets Could be a momentous day for Aaron Rodgers. He's 321 yards shy of becoming the 9th player in history to reach 60,000. But … He's gone 25 straight games without reaching 300, longest streak of his career. Previous high was 12 straight from 2015-16. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 29, 2024

That streak is 26 games now, as this stat was from before the Broncos game.

People need to understand – Rodgers will always be able to sling it with his arm. That’s not the concern. It’s that the rest of his body won’t hold up. If you don’t trust me, this is what Rodgers himself said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee show.

Aaron Rodgers: "I'm feeling a little banged up … knee is a little swollen." #Jets @PatMcAfeeShow — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 1, 2024

Not great.

The Road Ahead

It doesn’t get easier for the Jets in their next few games.

In Week 5, they face the undefeated Minnesota Vikings in London. Then, they have to face an AFC East rival in the Buffalo Bills who, despite a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, are one of the better teams in football.

After that, just for good measure, they get the always tough defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There’s a world where the New York Jets are 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup with the New England Patriots. For those that bought into this team being the preseason favorite to win their division, that would be nothing but a catastrophic disaster. For others who never believed, it would be nothing more than the Jets continuing to be the Jets.