Pat Dooley Grades The Gators: Getting Job Done

Pat Dooley, co-host of The Tailgate on WRUF, grades the Gators after Florida won Saturday for the first time at home since last season, 24-13 against UCF at The Swamp:

OFFENSE: A-

First half: Wow, it was incredibly efficient. Quarterback Graham Mertz was 14-for-17 and the Gators rolled up and down the field. It helped that the defense was able to get the Gators off the field.

Second half: Florida kind of shut it down and just tried to get out with a win. “It was big for us,” Mertz said.

For the game: This was an incredibly efficient offense on a day when the SEC went nuts. Stay tuned, Gator fans.

DEFENSE: B-

First half: Florida gave up only 119 yards (with sacks). The Gators allowed only 29 rushing yards in the half, which might be a record if I had time to look it up.

Second half: There were some low points, but the defense held up for the most part. Remember, we will take what we can get at this point.

For the game: Let’s start with the fact Vandy beat Alabama. Oh, and Florida won. So let that be the one day to enjoy Gators!

SPECIAL TEAMS: A-

First half: No worries. Everything went well, including two monster punts from Jeremy Crawshaw and a field goal by Trey Smack. Coverage was also solid.

Second half: Not a whole lot, but Florida got the job done.

For the game: I thought Crawshaw had a really good game and it was one of those games where it was easy to dismiss.

OVERALL: B+

Had to win this one. I am especially impressed with the way this team performed off an open date. That is what you are supposed to do.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.