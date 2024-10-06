Saint Francis Catholic Falls 36-0 To Taylor

Share Facebook

The Pierson Taylor Wildcats had four different runners combine for 338 rushing yards and five touchdowns Friday to cement a 36-0 victory over the Saint Francis Catholic Wolves on Homecoming.

Competitive Start

After three weeks of not playing a game due to a bye week and complications of Hurricane Helene, the Wolves (0-6) were excited to take the field.

“We’re anxious to get out there and see what we can do,” Saint Francis coach James Langham said before the game. “We’re a young team that’s learning more every day, so we’re hoping to put on a good show for our Homecoming crowd and find balance on both sides of the ball.”

However, after a three-and-out from the Wolves to start the game, the Wildcats (2-3) scored on their first drive. On the first and only play of the drive, Wildcats running back Christopher Ramos broke off an 80-yard touchdown run to give Taylor an 8-0 lead after a successful two-point conversion.

The Wolves kept the game within striking distance when their defense forced a punt after an unsuccessful offense drive of their own. Although the Saint Francis defense held strong through the first quarter, the game began to get out of hand.

Homecoming Heartbreak

Just 1:23 into the second quarter, Taylor quarterback Anthony Miler broke two tackles and turned on the jets for a 78-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats up 14-0.

The Saint Francis offense would be stopped yet again before the Wildcats marched down the field for another score to extend the lead to 22-0 before halftime. This time the result of an 11-yard run from running back Andrew North.

Taylor picked up where it left off in the second half when Miler found the end zone twice more on the ground on 47 and 4-yard rushing touchdowns to bring the game to its final score of 36-0.

Miler, who ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns, did not find the need to attempt a pass.

Saint Francis produced 41 yards on offense, 19 yards rushing and 22 yards passing on seven drives. Although the loss is a tough pill to swallow for Wolves fans and players, Langham seemed optimistic about the future of the young team.

Up Next

Saint Francis will play at home Friday and seeks its first regular-season win against the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave (4-2) on Senior Night. Taylor will make the long journey to Daytona Beach in anticipation for a matchup with the Father Lopez Green Wave (0-5).