Newberry Picks Apart Fort White For 44-10 Win

NEWBERRY — Despite a penalty-ridden first half, the Newberry Panthers were able to notch a 44-10 victory Friday against the Fort White Indians to improve to 6-2.

The contest started with Senior Night celebrations honoring the Panthers senior class for its commitment to the program.

Once the celebrations were over, the Panthers and Indians trotted onto the field to face off on a chilly night for Central Florida at 65 degrees with up to 20 mph wind gusts.

Flag On Play

Newberry was able to strike first with an 8-yard touchdown scamper from running back Kaleb Woods on the first possession. However, the rest of the half would not come easily for the Panthers.

Fort White (4-3) possessed the ball for the rest of the first half in a drive that saw three first downs for the Indians come from a Panthers penalty. Despite the Panthers miscues, the Indians settled for taking three points after a strong goal-line stand by NHS.

After another Panthers drive that was capped off with a Woods touchdown run, the game ground to a halt. It seemed like a play could not go by without some laundry on the field.

There were 17 penalties in the first half, 12 committed by the Panthers.

In a unique moment, the referees flagged the Panthers coaches for unsportsmanlike conduct during half time.

Staying Disciplined

After a first half marred by penalties, the Panthers came into the second half with a burning passion.

On the first drive of the second half, QB Collin Dunmore tore up the Indians defense through the air. He connected with wide receiver Hayden Moore for a 25-yard gain to set himself up for a 5-yard touchdown pass to receiver Logan McCloud.

McCloud, now playing linebacker, returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown.

The interception did not deter the Indians, however, as quarterback Jayden Jackson punched it in to the end zone on a run. On the same drive, the Indians converted on three third downs.

After it seemed like the Indians would make the game competitive, Woods sliced through the Fort White defense for a 45-yard touchdown run.

The Panthers settled the final margin at 44-10 when Dunmore connected with wide receiver Javeon Long for a 21-yard TD pass and kicker Zane Spires booted a 41-yard field goal.

Newberry coach Ed Johnson said the Panthers “will not fear anyone.”

Up Next

NHS will play at Williston (4-3) on Friday night, while Fort White hosts Hilliard.