Reflecting On Florida Football At Bye Week

The Florida Gators enter their bye week 4-3 coming off a much-needed statement win against Kentucky on Saturday.

After an up-and-down start to the season, the Gators have seemingly found their footing at the right time. For the second year in a row, four of their remaining five opponents are ranked in the AP Top 25: No. 2 Georgia (6-1) on Nov. 2 in Jacksonville, then at No. 5 Texas (6-1) and home against No. 8 LSU (6-1) and No. 18 Ole Miss (5-2) before finishing at unranked FSU (1-6) on Nov. 30.

Despite the tough schedule ahead, there is plenty to be optimistic about. The Gators just need to take it one week at a time.

Young Guns Lead Offense

The Gators’ offense has been marked by constant indecision.

Redshirt senior Graham Mertz and true freshman DJ Lagway were thrown into Billy Napier’s revolving-door quarterback scheme. However, Mertz’s ACL tear less than two weeks ago forced the team’s hand. Lagway is the starter full-time, no more switching. And if there’s one thing Lagway has shown, it’s that he can handle the pressure.

Lagway’s biggest strength this season has been his deep-ball passing, a trend that continued against Kentucky. Despite completing only 7 of his 14 passes, Lagway averaged 37 yards per completion, with five of those plays going for 40 or more yards — the kid can sling it.

If there is one concern in Lagway’s game, it’s turnovers, with a pick against Kentucky adding to five turnovers on the year. However, those are the bumps in play you fully expect to see in a 19-year-old quarterback and Lagway has otherwise shined in what many consider to be the toughest conference in the country.

DJ Lagway has a gorgeous deep ball🔥 pic.twitter.com/TDmG7CQqs1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 20, 2024

Lagway isn’t the only freshman to step up this season. Running back Jadan Baugh had a historic breakout performance against Kentucky, recording 106 yards and five rushing touchdowns — tied for the program record. Baugh went on to earn FBS Freshman of the Week honors in recognition of his outstanding showcase against the Wildcats.

In order to pull off some upsets in the weeks ahead, Florida will have to rely on its young guns to be as good as it has been so far.

Defense Holds Strong

The Gators’ defense has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the season, but has only been able to fully put it together in the last three games.

After limiting two top-five offenses in UCF and Tennessee to 13 and 23 points, respectively, the Florida defense had its most complete game of the season against Kentucky.

Florida forced three turnovers, including a highlight reel pick-six by defensive back Cormani McClain. McClain was called into action after defensive back Jason Marshall Jr.‘s shoulder injury. UF will need him to make those standout plays regularly.

CORMANI MCCLAIN PICK 6 🐊pic.twitter.com/AeoO60CvOs — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 20, 2024

Part of the defense’s struggles this season have been closing out games. However, the Gators were able to shut down Kentucky in the second half, limiting the Wildcats to a single score. It’s a big turnaround for a unit that looked shaky during the first few games.

Key Takeaways

Last year, the Gators’ season collapsed in the second half. They lost all five of their games after the bye week, stumbling to a 5-7 record.

This year, Florida’s doing everything it can to avoid a repeat.

Florida is not a perfect team, by any means. There are some worrying trends in the offense’s ability to convert, while the defense’s performance feels precarious at times, especially when stopping the rush.

The Gators still have a lot to prove in the coming weeks. Nevertheless, if Napier can steady the ship and iron out the team’s inconsistencies, then a bowl game could be onthe horizon. Far away, perhaps, but still there.

Note: Former UF standout quarterback Rex Grossman (2000-02) has been selected to the 2024 SEC Legends class, the conference announced Tuesday. The 16-player group will also be recognized prior to the SEC Championship Game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 7.