No. 16 LSU Enters Bye Week

The No. 16 LSU Tigers have a bye week before heading into Tuscaloosa to face No. 14 Alabama for Week 11.

Slow Start

The Tigers are currently 6-2 in their season with a 3-1 conference record. They are ranked third in the SEC after losing to Texas A&M earlier in the season.

In their season opener against USC, the Tigers fell short in the last eight seconds of the game. They were tied 20-20 until the Trojans ran for a 13-yard touchdown. In LSU’s final possession, redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw an interception.

This first loss did not affect the Tigers too much, as they bounced back and won their next six games, including three against conference opponents.

In their Week 3 game against South Carolina, the Tigers trailed until the last minute of the fourth quarter. LSU graduate running back Josh Williams ran 2 yards for a touchdown, giving the Tigers a 36-33 win.

LSU had another slow start in its game against Ole Miss. They were behind until the final 30 seconds, when Nussmeier tied the game at 23-23 with a 23-yard touchdown. In overtime, LSU held Ole Miss to only a field goal. In their subsequent possession, the Tigers went on to score a 25-yard touchdown, ending the game 29-26.

Last week against Texas A&M, the Tigers struggled to hold their lead. They led up until the final minute of the third quarter, when the Aggies scored an 8-yard rushing touchdown to take a 21-17 lead. The Tigers defense could not hold the Aggies, as they managed to score two more touchdowns and one field goal, making the final score 38-23.

LSU coach Brian Kelly said they were “poised to win that football game.”

Bye Week Focus

Heading into the bye week, Kelly said the team needs to focus on getting better, both as players and coaches. On Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference, Kelly also noted how the team will prepare for Alabama by working on technique and fundamentals.

Additionally, at the beginning of the team’s first bye week, former LSU chief of staff Beth Rex unexpectedly stepped down from her position. Rex worked with Kelly for two decades at multiple schools. Kelly plans to move the internal staff around momentarily and will find someone to fill this position after the season ends.

Up Next

LSU is set to play Alabama at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be live on ABC.