Colts Turn to Joe Flacco, Anthony Richardson Benched

Anthony Richardson, a Florida Gators alumnus and former fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was expected to stabilize the quarterback position for the Indianapolis Colts. But as his second season unfolds, the Colts are benching the 22-year-old in favor of 39-year-old veteran Joe Flacco—a decision sparking questions about the future of Richardson’s role with the franchise.

Colts planning to start QB Joe Flacco Sunday night vs. the Vikings.

Early struggles In Promising Career

Despite Richardson’s athletic gifts, the leap from college to the NFL has been challenging. His current completion percentage of 44.4% is the second lowest of any quarterback in the past 20 years who’s thrown at least 100 passes in a season. His tendency to miss targets has not only stalled drives but also led to turnovers; his 5.3% interception rate is among the highest in the league, trailing only the Carolina Panthers’ Bryce Young.

Richardson’s latest outing was a mixed bag: he completed 10 of 32 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. Although he showed improvement over previous games with some impressive downfield completions, dropped passes and struggles with ball placement continued to stymie his rhythm and prevent the Colts’ offense from finding consistency. These recurring issues have raised concerns within the organization, leading to the decision to bench him.

Dedication in question after self-substitution

The benching follows a moment that put Richardson under the spotlight in Week 8. After a tough play where he evaded a sack by Texans defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, Richardson subbed himself out in the third quarter, citing fatigue. This admission has sparked conversations around the young quarterback’s stamina and dedication, with some questioning if he’s fully prepared for the rigors of the position.

Richardson has been candid about “getting antsy” in the pocket, a challenge that’s affected his fundamentals and overall accuracy. Mechanics and timing are crucial for quarterbacks, and Richardson struggles with these basics. This indicate that he’s still adjusting to the NFL’s fast pace and complex defensive schemes. For now, his combination of physical talent and inexperience seems to be both a blessing and a burden.

Flacco’s Steady Presence and Leadership

Veteran Joe Flacco, who led the Browns to the playoffs last season and earned AP Comeback Player of the Year, will take the reins as the Colts face the Vikings this Sunday. So far this season, Flacco has tallied 716 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception across four games, demonstrating a steady hand that may offer a reprieve in a competitive AFC South.

What Joe Flacco has done this season when on the field for the Colts: 🏈71/108

🏈716 passing yards

🏈7 TDs

What Joe Flacco has done this season when on the field for the Colts: 🏈71/108
🏈716 passing yards
🏈7 TDs
🏈1 INT He will now get the start on Sunday night vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Sitting at 4-4, the Colts are still within reach of a playoff spot in a division led by the 6-2 Texans. As Flacco brings stability and leadership to the field, the Colts’ strategy appears aimed at immediate contention, even as Richardson’s development continues. In just 10 career starts, Richardson’s limited NFL experience means that growing pains were inevitable. The Colts’ decision, however, underscores that patience with Richardson may have its limits, even with the team’s high expectations for the young quarterback’s future.

It’s not Over for Richardson

Richardson’s benching doesn’t mean it’s the end of his career in Indianapolis. It serves as a reminder that even the most physically gifted quarterbacks need a foundation of fundamentals, endurance, and mental toughness to succeed at the highest level. The Colts, in starting Flacco, are buying time for Richardson to address these areas without the pressure of having to lead the team week-to-week. As he continues to develop, Richardson will need to redefine his mechanics, build his stamina and learn to manage the mental demands of the game.