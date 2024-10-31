Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game Preview: Showdown in Fayetteville

Share Facebook

Arkansas and Ole Miss face off in Fayetteville this weekend, each aiming to build on recent SEC victories. The Razorbacks look to keep their offensive rhythm, while the Rebels’ tough defense hopes to stifle Arkansas at home.

Back on The Hill for another big week 🐗 pic.twitter.com/aKJDx9lXYj — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 28, 2024

Razorbacks Offense Looking to Continue Momentum

Arkansas is set to host Ole Miss after a dominant 58-25 victory over Mississippi State. Quarterback Taylen Green led the charge, throwing for 314 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 79 yards and a rushing touchdown. Green’s dynamic play has been pivotal for the Razorbacks, keeping defenses guessing. Still, Arkansas struggled on third downs, going 0-7 in its last game, a statistic the Razorbacks must improve against Ole Miss. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin recently commented on the explosiveness of the Arkansas offense and how great they have been playing underneath coach Sam Pittman.

Running back Braylen Russell had a breakout game, recording 175 yards on 16 carries in the absence of starting back Ja’Quinden Jackson, who remains out. Russell’s performance, along with contributions from backup Rashod Dubinion (98 yards and a touchdown), will be essential in keeping Arkansas balanced. The passing game showed potential, with wide receiver Andrew Armstrong leading the team with 76 yards, while tight end Luke Hasz connected with Green for two touchdowns in the red zone.

Ole Miss Offense: Air Attack with Room to Improve on the Ground

Ole Miss, coming off a 26-14 win over Oklahoma, relies heavily on quarterback Jaxson Dart, who threw for 311 yards last week. Despite his solid numbers, the Rebels managed just one passing touchdown. Ole Miss struggled on the ground, amassing only 69 rushing yards, with lead back Henry Parrish Jr. limited to 44 yards. For a balanced offense, the Rebels need Parrish to be more productive.

In the receiving game, tight end Cade Prieskorn led the team with 71 yards and the only touchdown, while wide receivers Jordan Watkins and Cayden Lee contributed 59 yards each. Ole Miss ranks third nationally in passing yards per game with 329.0, but its 47th-ranked run game (176 yards per game) might need a boost to challenge Arkansas’ rush defense, which allows 136 yards per game.

Key Defensive Matchups

Both teams have strengths and weaknesses on defense. Ole Miss allows only 12.6 points per game, ranking fourth nationally, with a run defense that surrenders just 84 yards per game. This could challenge Arkansas’ ground game, especially with Jackson unavailable. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman recently commented on the sheer size and length of the Ole Miss defensive line, and how he has a gameplan to hopefully slow them down.

Arkansas’ defense, while giving up an average of 380 yards per game, showed playmaking ability last week with five forced turnovers. They’ll need to continue creating turnovers to slow down Ole Miss’s high-powered offense, which averages 505 yards per game.

Game Outlook: Can Arkansas Upset the Rebels?

Arkansas will look to exploit any vulnerabilities in Ole Miss’s run defense and count on Green’s dual-threat skills. For Ole Miss, efficiency in the red zone and limiting mistakes will be critical. Both teams face different pressures, but the stakes are high for Ole Miss as one more loss will eliminate them from any College Football Playoff hopes.