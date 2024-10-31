Share Facebook

The Gators soccer team’s season ended Wednesday night with an 0-1 loss to the Tennessee Lady Vols at home.

Final one from the Diz. pic.twitter.com/4F3dwGmHyy — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) October 31, 2024

End of Season Struggles

Prior to Wednesday night’s match, the Gators already knew that they were not making it into the SEC tournament. Florida had not won a match since Oct.4, when it pulled off the upset against Texas. The Gators end their 2024 season 4-6-8. The last time Florida had eight losses in a season was 2011.

In order to have made the SEC Tournament, Florida needed to win both of last week’s matchups against Alabama and Oklahoma. Both games ended in losses, 1-3 and 01, respectively.

The Final Game

While a win last night would not have advanced the Gators’ season, it would have prevented Tennessee from moving on to the SEC tournament. However, the Gators could not pull together offensively. In the full 90 minutes, they only took five shots on goal. Tennessee took a 1-0 lead into halftime off the only goal of the match in the 43rd minute.

43' | GOAL | SHOUTOUT SARAH GREINER! Lady Vols 1 – 0 Gators pic.twitter.com/sHGnGYVRCD — Tennessee Soccer (@Vol_Soccer) October 30, 2024

It was only thanks to a huge save from Florida goalie Alexa Goldberg on a one touch shot from six yards away, which prevented the Lady Vols going up 2-0.

Reflections

For a group of seniors, Wednesday’s match was the last of their college career.

“I think it meant the world,” said senior defender Madison Young about her experience being a part of the Gators soccer program. “It built me as a person, as a soccer player, I think how much we went through as a team, like the 10 that are graduating with me as we’ve been through heck and back together. So, I think that just built our character a lot and brought us so close together. The relationships that I take from here, and just like the overall people around the program, people like Connie [Andrews], the athletic trainer, everyone’s just been so great.”