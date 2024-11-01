Florida v. Georgia FB Preview

Share Facebook

One of the most historic rivalry games in college football will take place this weekend, as the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs meet in Jacksonville.

Bulldogs on the Rise

The Bulldogs, after suffering a crushing loss to Alabama in Week 5, have since bounced back. The team, currently ranked No. 2 in the nation, is coming off a huge win against the powerhouse Texas Longhorns. Georgia stunned the crowd in Austin, winning the game in dominant fashion, 30-15.

While Georgia’s defense is giving up its most yards per game since 2016, it played a solid game against Texas. The Bulldogs defense had seven sacks in the game and held the Longhorns to 2-15 on third downs and 1-5 on fourth downs.

On offense, the Bulldogs were led by former Gator Trevor Etienne. The RB had three touchdowns in the game, the third of which sealed the game in the fourth quarter.

However, while Georgia is favored in the game, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is not taking the Gators lightly. He notes the Gators defense has stepped up in the past month and he sees similarities between both of the teams.

Gators Persevere

On the other side of the rivalry matchup, the Florida Gators sit at 4-3 on the season. With the toughest schedule in college football this season, Saturday begins a brutal stretch of games for the team. The Gators play Georgia this week, followed by No. 6 Texas in Austin, No. 16 LSU and No. 19 Ole Miss.

Nevertheless, hopes are high for the Gators, who come off a dominant win to the Kentucky Wildcats, 48-20. The Gators were led by freshman running back Jadan Baugh, who tied the school record with five touchdowns in the game.

In addition, quarterback DJ Lagway is looking comfortable after being thrusted into the starting role for injured veteran QB Graham Mertz.

Gators head coach Billy Napier understands that this rivalry matchup will be a tall task for his team. However, he emphasizes the importance of unity in keeping his team focused and together. He specifically mentions OL Jake Slaughter as a player who stands out to him, not only as a teammate but as a human being as well.

In addition, Napier recognizes the prestige that a Florida-Georgia matchup has historically. He says he has fond memories watching the rivalry game in his childhood.

In a nearly century-long tradition, the rivalry game will take place in the typical neutral site of Jacksonville.

However, after 2025, the teams will not play here again until 2028. This comes as the EverBank Stadium will be undergoing a $1.4 billion renovation. As a result, in 2026, the matchup will be relocated to Atlanta, followed by Tampa in 2027.

Current odds heavily favor the Bulldogs to win the game.

They are favored by -14.5 points, with 79.9% chance to win the game, according to ESPN. However, with the history between these two rivals, it should prove to be an intense game nonetheless.

The game will kick off from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville at 3:30 pm on ABC.