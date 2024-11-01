Jags Travel to Philly in NFL Week 9 Face-Off

Share Facebook

In Week 9’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars, the two will face off at Lincoln Field in Philadelphia at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Two teams, in two very different positions coming into Sunday. While the Philadelphia Eagles are gaining momentum and won three straight games since coming off their bye week, the Jacksonville Jaguars are drowning and struggling to come back up for air.

So far this season, the Eagles have tallied up a record of 5-2, while the Jaguars are floundering 2-6.

What They’ve Shown Us So Far

In Week 7, the Eagles defeated the Cleveland Browns, marking the start of the three-game winning streak. In Week 8, Philadelphia was able to carry that momentum, sweeping the New York Giants 28-3. Last week, Philadelphia blew-out the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half, taking a 37-17 win.

Jacksonville continues to fall short after a close loss against the Green Bay Packers (30-27). The Packers beat the Jags on a last-play field goal, draining the clock, and grabbing their fourth consecutive win.

The Jaguars continue to out of luck as they are not only up against a successful Philadelphia, but they have also lost wide receiver Christian Kirk for the season.

Kirk suffered a broken collarbone against the Packers last weekend. He exited the field at the beginning of the fourth quarter after attempting a catch on a deep throw by Quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

What to Expect

Going offense for offense, the Eagles’ is much stronger. The Jaguars have continuously struggled to run the ball and with Kirk out, Jacksonville is going to have to adapt.

If you didn’t think the Jags’ luck could get much worse, their defense is set to go up against Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts. Hurts is the first player in NFL history to have multiple rushing touchdowns and a passer rating of 100 or higher, in consecutive games.

Jacksonville has continued to struggle in defense so far this season. However, if they want any chance to win Sunday, they will need to get their defense up. Currently, Jacksonville ranks 29th in NFL for net yards per game (382.1) and 31st in net passing yards per game (271.1).

In addition to on-field action, Doug Pederson, the former head coach of five years for the Eagles, is returning to Philadelphia this weekend. However, he’s on the opposing line, now as head coach for the Jaguars.

Note:

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. in Philadelphia and can also be streamed on CBS.