Oklahoma Hopes To End Slide, Hosts Maine

The Oklahoma Sooners host the Maine Black Bears for the first time in program history. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. today at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

Sooners Strive for Redemption

The Sooners (4-4) have lost three straight games and fired their offensive coordinator. This is the second losing streak in the last 26 seasons, however both have happened in the recent three seasons.

Their fanbase is dissatisfied with their standings despite their home games being sold out. A loss to Maine (4-4) would make it an all-time low.

Winning this game could aid the Sooners in gaining momentum for the rest of their season as they face ranked opponents like Missouri, LSU and Alabama.

The Sooners’ last loss against an unranked non-conference team was against UCLA in 2005.

New week. New opportunity. Maine at Oklahoma

Nov. 2 | 2:30 PM ET

— Maine Football (@BlackBearsFB) October 28, 2024

Maine Black Bears

The Black Bears are coming into this game with a 1-0 all-time record against SEC teams. Their one and only game was a victory at Mississippi State in 2004.

Maine will be looking for its fifth win against a football bowl subdivision (FBS) school, however they have a 4-26 all-time record against FBS level programs.

There is three key players to look out for, those being Carter Peevy, QB, Montigo Moss, WR and Xavier Holmes, DL.

Peevy is currently 147 of 210 throwing for 1,591 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has carried the ball 67 times for 254 yards and is completing 70 percent of his throws.

Moss leads Maine with 421 receiving yards and has three touchdowns this season. In the past three games he has had five receptions each.

Holmes is the most dominant on the defensive side. He leads with 5.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and 47 total tackles.

Together as One. Wearing anthracite in unity as we honor our heroes on Military Appreciation Day this Saturday 🇺🇸 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 31, 2024

Game to Celebrate

Apart from being a possible redemption game, The Sooners will showcase their military appreciation in a celebration. A wide arrange of activities will take place before and during the game.

Large military forces will display their equipment at the Party at the Palace, and they will hold a swearing-in ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

The Golden Knights, the official U.S Army parachute team, will deliver the game ball by landing in the stadium. During the National Anthem, an 85-yard long American flag will be displayed in the field.

The 145th Army Band will play alongside the Pride of Oklahoma at halftime accompanied by a pyro show and a special performance commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day

There will be special in-game recognitions of veterans, including Master Sgt. Matt Williams who recently received a Medal of Honor. Fans can also write “thank-you” letters to veterans during and after the game.