Florida Football’s Mizell Staying Consistent This Season

Aidan Mizell is a redshirt freshman wide receiver for the Florida Gators. He has played seven of the eight games this season.

Defining Characteristic

Mizell is known for his speed. He said this talent of his started from a young age and always distinguished him from others, even on the playground at school:

Not only did his speed impress at recess, it is a skill that sets him apart and allows him to be confident on the field now as a Gator. The speed he holds proves to be a struggle for opponent’s defense.

Taking Field

Mizell said he has worked hard to make it on the field this season:

Consistency was the common theme that Mizell noted, as well as taking every opportunity he is given to prove himself. The mindset he possesses has allowed for steady improvement over his two seasons at Florida.

Recent Success

In Florida’s game against Samford last month, Mizell connected with quarterback DJ Lagway for a 41-yard pass in the third quarter for his first career touchdown and has been a season highlight. He recalled what was going on in his head as the play unfolded:

Against Georgia, Mizell recorded a career-high 43-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. He also led Florida in yards with 66.

Committing To UF

Growing up, Mizell played many different sports, including soccer, flag football, volleyball, track and ju-jitsu. He didn’t play tackle football until middle school.

Having a later start to the role of wide receiver did not pose as a problem and he knew Florida was the place for him after experiencing a love for the campus and its family feeling, he said:

Due to an injury in the beginning of his senior year of high school, Mizell enrolled early at the University of Florida.

As he recovered, he became acclimated to the football program and school. Two seasons later, he has matured into a great asset for the Gators.

Up Next

The Gators (4-4, 2-3 SEC) face the host No. 5 Texas Longhorns (7-1, 3-1) at noon EST Saturday. Catch live coverage of the game on ABC, ESPN 98.1-FM and 850-AM.