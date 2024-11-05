Florida Football’s Confidence In New QB Starter Growing

Share Facebook

With No. 5 Texas looming around the corner, the Florida Gators will have to readjust their offense after a slew of injuries sustained in the loss against Georgia.

For the second time in their past two ranked matchups, the Gators went into the half with a lead only to watch it dwindle away. The Gators are 0-4 against ranked opponents, but will have plenty of opportunities to prove themselves over the next few weeks.

Gators tight end Hayden Hansen spoke to the media Monday after coach Billy Napier’s news conference. Here are the highlights.

Aidan Warner Thrust Into Spotlight

The story of the week for the Gators is quarterback DJ Lagway’s injury. The 2023 National Gatorade Player of the Year and newly minted starter for Florida due to an injury to Graham Mertz, left the game Saturday in the second quarter with an injured hamstring.

The loss of Lagway meant that Aidan Warner, a preferred walk-on from Yale, would take over for Florida. Warner went 7-of-22 passing for 66 yards and a pick.

“He stepped up, man,” Hansen said about the Gators’ new signal caller. “He was put in the spotlight. I can’t even imagine what was going through that guy’s head.”

Hansen doubled down on the growth Warner has taken since transferring to Florida.

“My confidence has only grown watching him get thrown into that game and him not cracking under pressure,” Hansen said. “That’s not for everybody now and I was proud of him.”

Taking Trip To Texas

Hansen, a Texas native, is familiar with the Longhorns program. While he is excited for the chance to play in front of friends and family, Hansen is more excited for a chance to prove that Florida can play with anyone.

“All the media can talk,” Hansen said. “The rankings can talk. Spot the ball and let’s find out. Why not us? Why can’t we be a top-5 team?”

Up Next

The Gators (4-4, 2-3 SEC) will travel to Austin on Friday to take on the Longhorns (7-1, 3-1) at noon EST Saturday. The programs have met three times, with the most recent coming in 1940 when the Longhorns beat the Gators 26-0.

Texas leads the series 2-0-1.

The game will be broadcast on ABC with play-by-play by Joe Tessitore and analysis by Jesse Palmer. Katie George will be the sideline reporter.

The game is also carried on ESPN Gainesville 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.