First CFB Ranking Projections

The CFB rankings will be released at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN. The rankings will consists of 12 teams in consideration for the playoffs this year. A jump from last year, when it was only four teams.

Week 11 of college football is approaching and the matchups are only becoming more intense. Week 10 featured prominent games between high-strung school rivalries, a telling for the rest of the season for some teams.

Who remains undefeated?

As of now, five teams remain undefeated in college football. This includes Oregon, BYU, Miami, Indiana and Army. However, only four are projected to stand within the top-12. Oregon with a 9-0 record and a win over Ohio State should keep them at No. 1.

BYU might surprise some people with its 8-0 record, but they have secured notable wins against both Kansas State and SMU. Which might put them at No.4 as they have played teams ranked by the committee.

Meanwhile, Miami is having one of its best seasons, undefeated at 9-0 for the first time since 2001. However, similar to last year with Florida State, Miami has only played one team that the committee will rank; Louisville.

Therefore, due to the caliber of their schedule, Miami falls out of the top-four. They will likely come in close at No. 5.

The Indiana Hoosiers, set at 9-0, have played their part, but have not beaten a team that will be close in consideration for the CFB playoffs. Indiana is projected to weigh in at No. 9.

Lastly, Army has had its best season undefeated at 8-0 since 1958, but their schedule shows they have not competed against a team that will be close to consideration for the rankings. Their undefeated record keeps them remaining in the top-20.

SEC Teams Predicted

Georgia (7-1)  is set to come in at No. 3 with prominent ranked wins over Texas and Clemson, but a loss to Alabama sets them back just a bit.

Tennessee (7-1) found themselves in a quick hole with a loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks, but a 24-17 win over Alabama pushes them back into the top-six.

Further, Alabama (6-2) makes it into the top-10 with ranked wins over Georgia and Missouri. Losses to both Vanderbilt and Tennessee posed questions about the rest of the teams season, but their win against Georgia allows them to hang on into the top-12.

