Florida Releases Injury Report Before Texas Game

The Florida Gators are gearing up to take on the No. 5 Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

The Gators have been preparing for this uphill battle, despite the question of starting quarterback still looming.

Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter against Georgia last Saturday. Leaving third-string QB Aidan Warner to finish the game. Warner completed just 7 of 22 passes for 66 yards and one interception.

Lagway’s progress has been “touch-and-go,” but the young quarterback “wants to go this week,” Florida coach Billy Napier said Wednesday.

He is listed as “questionable” in Florida’s SEC-mandated availability report released Wednesday.

The SEC’s version of the NFL’s injury report is the availability report.

The Report

The availability report replaces the traditional depth chart for the remainder of the season, per Napier.

DJ Lagway listed as Questionable on Wednesday's Availability Report pic.twitter.com/LcotdsvX7d — Inside the Gators (@InsideTheGators) November 7, 2024

Availability reports will be updated Thursday and Friday night. As well as at least 90 minutes before the noon kickoff Saturday.

Florida’s Availability Report as of Wednesday:

Players listed as “Out”:

QB Graham Mertz (Season-ending ACL tear)

RB Treyaun Webb

WR Kahleil Jackson (Season-ending ACL injury)

WR Eugene Wilson III (Season-ending hip injury)

OL Devon Manuel

DL Jamari Lyons (Season-ending broken ankle)

DB Ja’Keem Jackson

DB Jason Marshall Jr. (Season-ending shoulder injury)

DB Devin Moore

DB Asa Turner

Players listed as “Questionable”:

QB DJ Lagway

RB Montrell Johnson Jr.

WR Elijhah Badger

OL Damieon George Jr.

DL Cam Jackson

DB Dijon Johnson

Saturday Scaries

Unfortunately for the Gators, Texas’ defense isn’t likely to be any easier to contend with. The Longhorns have the No.1 defense in the country, allowing just 11.5 points per game.

Texas is also coming off a BYE week this past weekend.

It’s the first season for Texas in the SEC, and the first time these two teams have met since 1940. The noon ET game will broadcast on ABC and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.