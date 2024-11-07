No. 24 Missouri Vs. Oklahoma Preview

Share Facebook

The Missouri Tigers (6-2, 2-2 SEC) host the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 1-4 SEC) this Saturday, November 9, at 7:15 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Bounce Back Opportunity

Following a shutout loss to No. 11 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Tigers return home after much-needed bye week ready to regroup and redeem against Oklahoma. A key question mark for Missouri is the status of senior quarterback, Brady Cook, who exited the Alabama game with a hand injury. Currently, graduate transfer Drew Pyne steps in as the starter, though head coach Eli Drinkwitz says he will await the SEC availability report, which releases Wednesday night, for an update on Cook’s status.

Turnovers plagued the Tigers in the Alabama loss, as Pyne threw three interceptions in his first four drives. Coach Drinkwitz acknowledged the setbacks but expressed confidence in Pyne’s ability, noting that he has prepared well in practice and has the full support of his teammates.

Missouri will likely rely more on its ground game this week, averaging 171.6 rushing yards per game. They face a formidable Oklahoma rush defense, ranked No. 17 nationally and allowing just 106.1 yards per game. Adaptability is key for the Tigers, especially if passing remains limited, while Missouri’s defense will need to elevate its play at Memorial Stadium.

Coach Drinkwitz commented on his approach to preparing for Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables’ defense, which is known for disguising coverages.

New Conference, New Challenges for Oklahoma

In their first season in the SEC, Oklahoma has struggled to win football games against conference opponents, with their lone victory coming against Auburn. After a commanding win over Maine, the Sooners aim to build momentum against the ranked Tigers and shift the narrative of their season.

With postseason eligibility at stake, the Sooners view this game as a crucial opportunity to extend their 25-season bowl streak. Their remaining schedule includes matchups with No. 11 Alabama and No. 14 LSU, making this week’s game a pivotal chance to add another win.

Offensive struggles have been a storyline for Oklahoma, but recent changes—particularly the shift to Joe Jon Finley as the play caller—have brought new energy to the unit. Sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold has completed over 70% of his passes in the last two games, showing growing confidence and poise in the pocket. Junior running back Jovantae Barnes also found his rhythm, rushing for 203 yards and three touchdowns against Maine. Missouri presents a tougher test, yet Oklahoma enters with renewed morale and confidence.

Ahead of the matchup, Coach Venables shared his thoughts on facing Missouri’s undefeated home record and his expectations for the Sooners’ performance.

Series History

Oklahoma holds a 67-24-5 advantage in the all-time series against Missouri. This game will highlight Missouri’s ground offense as they face off against Oklahoma’s strong run defense, with Missouri’s defense also aiming to seize any turnover opportunities.

𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟐 𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢@CoachBobStoops dialed up a trick play, faking the field goal to clinch the Sooners' game-winning touchdown. pic.twitter.com/UXEmDXWbgS — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 6, 2024

Tune in to this sold-out showdown Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET on SEC Network.