Georgia Football’s Road To The Playoffs

After their 31-17 win against Tennessee, the Georgia Bulldogs are back in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Ranking Changes

The Bulldogs are currently third in the SEC with an 8-2 overall record and a 5-1 conference record.

Their first loss came against Alabama in Week 5. The Bulldogs lost in the last two minutes of the game after Alabama passed Georgia, 41-34. The Bulldogs won their next five games, and the first CFP ranking of the season put them in the third spot.

In Week 11, Ole Miss outperformed Georgia in all aspects. This 28-10 upset dropped Georgia to No. 12 in the subsequent CFP rankings

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs came back for a 31-17 statement win against the Tennessee Volunteers, helping to potentially solidify their spot in the playoffs. Georgia now sits in the 10th spot.

Georgia’s Take

Coach Kirby Smart believes the CFB Committee selects the top 12 based on wins and losses rather than the best teams in the country or a specific conference.

Does the Committee like the Big Ten more than the SEC? Here's Kirby Smart's comments on the College Football Playoff Committee…#GoDawgs #UGA #GeorgiaFootball #KirbySmart pic.twitter.com/DNqDqVyZFQ — UGASports.com (@ugasportscom) November 19, 2024

Up Next

In order to secure a spot in the playoffs, Georgia has to win its last two games.

Smart is focusing on building from their win against Tennessee to take on the Massachusetts Minutemen, instead of worrying about the SEC Championship. The team has been working hard for its second-to-last home game. Smart said Tuesday’s practice was one of the best Tuesdays the team has had this season.

Georgia plays 2-8 UMass on Saturday. This is the Minutemen’s second SEC opponent, as they lost 45-20 against Mississippi State. The game will be broadcasted live on the SEC Network at 12:45 p.m. EST.