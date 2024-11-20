Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
Florida Gators offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (65) leaps in the air as Florida Gators defensive back Cahron Rackley (32) carries the American flag while running out of the tunnel with the team as fireworks and fire shoot out of towers before the start of the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 5, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Crenshaw-Dickson Reflects On Florida Football, Senior Day

Daniela Ortiz November 20, 2024 College Football, Feature Sports News, Football 44 Views

While Florida’s offense has struggled at times, redshirt senior offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson has remained solid this season.

The California native has appeared in all 10 games for Florida (5-5, 3-4 SEC) after transferring from San Diego State and has become a key piece in an offensive line that gave up zero sacks against the LSU Tigers in Saturday’s 27-16 win at Florida Field.

On Lagway

After senior quarterback Graham Mertz was sidelined with a season-ending ACL injury, freshman DJ Lagway was thrust into the starting role where he has thrived.

Crenshaw-Dickson had nothing but praise for Lagway, lauding the quarterback’s maturity and leadership despite being a true freshman:

On Gator Fans

If there’s one thing that was obvious against LSU, it’s that The Swamp was loud. Very loud.

Crenshaw-Dickinson said Monday it was nothing like he had ever experienced before.

With the more than 90,000 people in attendance Saturday, that is almost triple the capacity of Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Senior Day Emotions

The Gators face the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 4-2) at noon Saturday for their last game of the season in The Swamp — and Crenshaw-Dickson’s last college football game.

The offensive lineman plans to partake in the Senior Day festivities pregame and emphasized Florida has become a home for him:

When all is said and done, Crenshaw-Dickson will likely participate in all of Florida’s games this season and in almost 40 games throughout his collegiate career.

Game Broadcast

The Gators’ Week 11 contest is available on ABC, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

Tags

About Daniela Ortiz

Check Also

Florida Football’s Wingo Recaps LSU Win, Five-Year Career

Last Saturday marked a massive momentum shift for the Florida Gators, a statement win against …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties