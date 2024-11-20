Crenshaw-Dickson Reflects On Florida Football, Senior Day

Share Facebook

While Florida’s offense has struggled at times, redshirt senior offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson has remained solid this season.

The California native has appeared in all 10 games for Florida (5-5, 3-4 SEC) after transferring from San Diego State and has become a key piece in an offensive line that gave up zero sacks against the LSU Tigers in Saturday’s 27-16 win at Florida Field.

Florida OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson This Season: 🐊 232 Pass Block Snaps

🐊 Zero Sacks Allowed

🐊 Zero QB Hits Allowed

🐊 6 Pressures Allowed@GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/crYsepReVw — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 7, 2024

On Lagway

After senior quarterback Graham Mertz was sidelined with a season-ending ACL injury, freshman DJ Lagway was thrust into the starting role where he has thrived.

Crenshaw-Dickson had nothing but praise for Lagway, lauding the quarterback’s maturity and leadership despite being a true freshman:

On Gator Fans

If there’s one thing that was obvious against LSU, it’s that The Swamp was loud. Very loud.

Crenshaw-Dickinson said Monday it was nothing like he had ever experienced before.

With the more than 90,000 people in attendance Saturday, that is almost triple the capacity of Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Senior Day Emotions

The Gators face the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 4-2) at noon Saturday for their last game of the season in The Swamp — and Crenshaw-Dickson’s last college football game.

The offensive lineman plans to partake in the Senior Day festivities pregame and emphasized Florida has become a home for him:

When all is said and done, Crenshaw-Dickson will likely participate in all of Florida’s games this season and in almost 40 games throughout his collegiate career.

Game Broadcast

The Gators’ Week 11 contest is available on ABC, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.