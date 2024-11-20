Fort White VS Williston Playoffs Preview

Share Facebook

The Fort White Indians (6-4) will host the Williston Red Devils (7-4) in a playoff game on Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. This matchup is part of the 2024 FHSAA Football State Championships – Rural Football tournament.

Keys to the Matchup

Fort White faces the challenge of overcoming a tough Williston defense, which has allowed just 12.7 points per game this season. The Red Devils are coming off a commanding 10-0 shutout against Chiefland, where their defense shined. Senior running back Jamari Williams played a pivotal role in the victory as well. Williams ran for 161 yards on 24 carries, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt.

Meanwhile, the Indians dominated the Jay Royals 23-2 last week. This marks Fort White’s fourth win by 21 points or more this season, highlighting their ability to take control of games early and often.

Planning for Revenge

This game offers Fort White a chance to avenge last year’s 42-7 loss to Williston, a defeat suffered at home early in the 2023 season.

Head coach Demetric Jackson shared his insight regarding the team’s mindset heading into Friday’s challenge. Reflecting on last week’s performance, Jackson praises the Indians’ energy and intensity, which he says had been lacking in previous weeks. He also credits the players for their hunger and physicality at the line of scrimmage.

While the season has had its ups and downs, Jackson believes the adversity has built the team’s character and fueled its drive to seize this playoff opportunity.

Jackson describes Williston as a big, physical and well-coached team, emphasizing the Red Devils’ efficiency on the field. For the Indians to succeed, they must consistently win first downs, get off the field on third downs and minimize turnovers.

You can catch the next chapter of the 2024 FHSAA Football State Championships this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Fort White High School.