Eight Gators Remain In Hunt For Super Bowl Ring

Share Facebook

Twitter

For the fourth consecutive year there will be a former Florida football player on the NFL team that hoists the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season. Each of the four teams still alive in the playoffs have at least one Gator, with the Buffalo Bills leading the way with three players.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills’ former UF players on their roster are headlined by O’Cyrus Torrence and Kaiir Elam. Torrence has started at guard all season for the Bills, including playing every offensive snap in both of their playoff victories. Elam has been inactive for both playoff games. The Bills also have offensive lineman Richard Gouragie, although he is on the practice squad.

Kansas City Chiefs

Jawaan Taylor is one of two offensive tackles on the Chiefs who played for the Gators. Taylor and DJ Humphries are both hoping to help the Chiefs complete their three-peat. Taylor played every snap in the Chiefs’ run to the Super Bowl last year and also played the entire game against the Houston Texans last Saturday.

The Bills (15-4) and Chiefs (16-2) play at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS for the AFC Championship and a berth in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles also have two former Florida players, headlined by C.J. Gardner Johnson. Gardner Johnson is on his second stint with the Eagles, playing on the 2022 team as well as this season. He put together one of his most complete games as a pro this season, with six interceptions and 59 total tackles. He had six tackles in the Eagles’ win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson started six games this season, but has not started in the playoffs.

CJ Gardner Johnson and Howie Roseman celebrated the Eagles 8th trip to the NFC title game over the last 24 years. Only the Patriots have been to more. The Eagles will host a conference title game for a sixth time over the last 23 years, most in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/XE5UjdN14e — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 20, 2025

Washington Commanders

The only former UF player on the Commanders is linebacker Dante Fowler Jr., who recorded three total tackles and a tackle for loss in the victory against the Detroit Lions last Saturday.

The Commanders (14-5) take on the Eagles (16-3) at 3 p.m. Sunday on Fox for the NFC Championship.