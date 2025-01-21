Florida Lacrosse Season Preview: Building On Historic Success

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators lacrosse team plays in its debut match of the season on the road against Johns Hopkins University on Feb. 7 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Last season, the Gators (20-3, 6-0 AAC) played in the national semifinals for the second time in program history and the first time since 2012. They were also the first unseeded team to make the final four since 2017.

Although the Gators fell to the top-seeded Northwestern Wildcats (18-2, 5-1 Big Ten) in the semifinals of the NCAA tournament, they closed their season with a program best 20 wins.

Stepping Up To Big 12

Florida switched to the Big 12 for the 2025 season after being a member of the AAC since 2019.

After making the final four last season, the Gators’ expectations are even higher. They face more challenges with Big 12 opponents such as San Diego State, Colorado, Cincinnati, Arizona State and UC Davis.

However, with the return of key starters from last season, Florida is prepared to take the stage in the Big 12.

Players to Watch

Two Gators players landed in the Inside Lacrosse Preseason Top 50 list, making Florida one of 14 teams to place two or more players and the only program in the Big 12.

Junior defender Theresa Bragg was ranked 48th, while redshirt junior goalkeeper Elyse Finnelle was ranked 38th.

Bragg has been an integral part of the defense, starting in all 44 games in her first two seasons at Florida. The All-AAC Second Team player posted career-highs last season with 24 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers. In Florida’s NCAA semifinal match last season, Bragg had a career-high four caused turnovers.

Meanwhile, Finnelle was one of five goalkeepers to make the top-50 list, totaling 156 saves and a .529 save percentage (ranked fourth nationally). She also led her team with 35 ground balls. Finnelle was named 2024 AAC Goalkeeper of the Year and All-AAC First Team, while also earning IWLCA All-Region South First Team honors.

Florida had five freshman players named to the ILWomen Class of 2024 Power 100 rankings. Three players made the top 50, including No.21 attack Clark Hamilton, No.35 midfielder Gabby Greene and No.50 goalkeeper Susan Radebaugh. Midfielders Chiara Scichilone and Riley Zusi also earned bids to the Watch List.

Leading The Gators

Bragg, junior midfielder Kaitlyn Davies, senior midfielder Josie Hahn and graduate student goalkeeper Georgia Hoey were named the 2025 captains for the Gators for the first time in their collegiate careers.

Davies accumulated 21 starts in 41 games last season, achieving 39 draw controls, 19 ground balls, 10 caused turnovers, seven goals and three assists. She earned IWLCA South Region Second Team honors and was named to the All-AAC Second Team. Davies also competed with the U20 USA National Team in the World Championships, winning a gold medal.

Hahn scored the most goals (44), played in the most games (64) and racked the most points (47) out of any other Gator on the roster in their Division I careers. The Maryland native achieved a career-high 21 goals on a .656 shot percentage. Hahn had five multi-goal games in 2024 with two hat-tricks.

Lastly, Hoey transferred from the University of Connecticut last season. She tallied an 11-0 record with an overall save percentage of .477 and 52 saves. Hoey also earned the AAC Goalkeeper of the Week honor twice.

Strengthening Florida’s Roster

Florida welcomes 11 newcomers for the 2025-26 season: Autumn Blair, Anna DiMartile, Molly Doran, Allison Fling, Caroline Hoskins, Blythe Noyes, Kennedy Richardson, Maya Soskin, Alexa Stone, Emma Sweeney and Jameson Swords.

“They are an elite group that exemplifies greatness in both the classroom and on the field, but most importantly they are incredible young women,” coach Amanda O’Leary said. “I am proud of the culture of excellence our current and past players have created and I know the future is extremely bright with these new additions.”

Florida has the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the country, with two 5-star and four 4-star recruits.

Looking Ahead

After Florida plays its away match against Johns Hopkins, it plays back-to-back home games at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium against Kennesaw State (Feb. 9) and North Carolina (Feb. 15).