Magic Aim to Tame the Raptors

The Orlando Magic (23-21) will travel to Toronto to play the Raptors (10-32) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Preview

The Orlando Magic will play the Raptors after coming off of a 113-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. After being stuck in a three-game losing streak, the Magic need a win if they plan on getting their momentum back.

The Orlando Magic are currently ranked seventh in the eastern conference, while the Raptors are ranked second to last, at 14th. However, despite their 10-32 record, the Raptors beat the Eastern Conference’s No.2 ranked Celtics on Wednesday before losing to the Milwaukee Bucs on Friday.

Magic’s head coach, Jamahl Mosley, has acknowledged the team’s need to get their heads back in the game. After the loss to the Nuggets, Mosley told the team,” Get back home, take care of home.”

Asked #Magic coach Jamahl Mosley the same question I asked Paolo Banchero Friday in Boston: What do you assess is the psyche of this team right now amid a three-game losing streak? “No one feels sorry for you, no one is going to give you a game off.” pic.twitter.com/H5ZKigrYNJ — Mason Williams (@mvsonwilliams) January 20, 2025

Injuries

Orlando’s shift off-track is most likely a result of their absence of key players.

Magic’s forward, Franz Wagner, has been out the past 19 games due to a torn oblique. He will remain out for the matchup against the Raptors. However, recent reports suggest a possible return over the next week.

Magic’s other Wagner brother, Mortiz Wagner has also been out, due to a torn ACL. The Magic has ruled M. Wagner out for the season. He plans to be recover by next season.

Jett Howard is also listed as questionable for the game, due to an ankle injury, and Jalen Suggs with a back injury. The Magic will be missing Garry Harris and Goga Bitadze to injuries as well.

Orlando Magic C Moritz Wagner called in following his successful surgery to repair his torn ACL on his left knee. The team was present during his phone call with Jamahl Mosley saying “We love you, man.” Mo Wagner responded “I can still give you buckets.” 🎥: @OrlandoMagic pic.twitter.com/DOimnGnLvM — Fawzan Amer (@FAmer__) January 20, 2025

The Magic will look to Paolo Banchero to take the lead on the game. Hopefully, Banchero will use his Magic touch as he can to create a win.

Next steps

The Magic will face the Raptors Tuesday in the Scotiabank Arena. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.