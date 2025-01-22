Florida Track’s McKiver Receives Two Weekly Honors

Share Facebook

Florida senior sprinter Jenoah McKiver was named SEC Men’s Runner of the Week and the USTFCCA Men’s National Athlete of the Week.

Former UF and Olympian Grant Holloway was the last Gator to be named Men’s National Athlete of the Week in 2019 and won it four times in his three years at Florida.

2️⃣ weekly honors for the 1️⃣ and only Jenoah McKiver 🐊 The USTFCCCA Athlete of the Week honor is the first such honor during indoor season for a male athlete from Florida since Grant Holloway in 2019. #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/NI0JResANn — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) January 21, 2025

McKiver set two records in the Gators track and field opening indoor meet at the Corky Classic in Lubbock, Texas, last weekend.

He dominated the men’s 600 yards, setting collegiate and world indoor record with a time of 1:05.75. His time was almost a full two seconds ahead of the previous NCAA record (1:07.44) set in Lubbock last season.

The men’s National Athlete of the Week also helped the Gators secure a dominant win in the men’s 4×400. The team consisting of Rios Prude Jr., Wanya McCoy, Ashton Schwartzman and McKiver set a time of 3:02.80, good for No. 7 in UF history.

McKiver’s dominant performance in the opening meet marks a continuation of his success last season.

In the 2024 indoor season, McKiver was named USTFCCA Indoor First Team All-American for the 4×400. He helped the Gators set the fourth and fifth best times in program history in the 4×400 at the NCAA Indoor Championships and Tyson Invitational last year.

Gators track and field will lace up next Jan. 31-Feb. 1 in Fayetteville, Ark., for the Razorback Invitational.